How to claim Vysser Neo w/Liberty City plate in GTA Online this week (March 13 - 19, 2025)

Rockstar Games always has something planned for special events in Los Santos, and they are giving a rare Vysser Neo in GTA Online this week. What makes this specific version of the vehicle rare is the inclusion of the Liberty City plate. However, players can’t simply get it from the in-game website or car showrooms. Instead, they need to complete a certain objective to get this special ride.

This article shares a brief guide on how to claim Vysser Neo in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online this week gives a special Vysser Neo, but only if you own a certain property

To get the Vysser Neo with the Liberty City plate, players must own a certain property in GTA Online this week – the Salvage Yard. While many may already own it, here’s how to buy it if you haven’t already:

Open the in-game internet via a laptop or smartphone. Go to Maze Bank Foreclosures. Select one of the available Salvage Yard locations. Buy it.

It generally costs around $1,620,000 - $2,690,000, depending on the location of the setup. Once you own the business, here’s what you need to do:

Go to the laptop inside your Salvage Yard. Select "The Podium Robbery" (Vysser Neo). Complete the mission.

After completing the job, you will get an option to either sell it to Yusuf or claim it as your personal vehicle. Going with the latter will give you the Neo for a minimal fee of about $10,000-20,000.

Everything important to know about the Vysser Neo

The Neo is a sports car featured in GTA Online this week. Judging by its design, it is seemingly based primarily on the real-life Spyker C8 Aileron. However, it also seems to have taken some design cues from other real-life automobiles, like:

Maserati 3200 GT – Rear lights

– Rear lights 2014 VW XL1 – Rear lights connection

– Rear lights connection Maserati GranTurismo – Side skirts

– Side skirts Kahn Vengeance – Front bumper, bonnet, grille, and headlights

– Front bumper, bonnet, grille, and headlights Spyker C8 Preliator – Stock wheels

The sports vehicle has an overall aerodynamic design. In terms of performance, the Neo runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Unlike the new podium vehicle, this ride can go up to a maximum speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.977.

It is considered stable on uneven roads and rough terrains, making it a good choice for completing day-to-day activities in Los Santos.

Those who don’t want the Liberty City plate can buy the vehicle directly from Legendary Motorsport for $1,875,000.

