GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (March 13 to 19, 2025)

The newly released weekly event has added a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and a Prize Ride for players to claim. Till March 19, 2025, one can acquire a Western Powersurge motorcycle just by spinning The Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Moreover, a Truffade Adder can be won by participating in the Los Santos Car Meet (LSCM) Series and winning it for three days in a row.

Let’s take a quick look at the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride car available for the next couple of days.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Western Powesurge: Design and performance (March 13 to 19, 2025)

The Western Powersurge is an electric motorcycle that has returned to the limelight with the latest GTA Online weekly update. The new podium vehicle seems to be based on the Harley-Davidson LiveWire (2019).

According to the in-game files, the Powersurge possesses a top speed of 79.66 mph (128.20 km/h). However, the motorcycle can go much faster than that, touching a maximum speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h) after being fully upgraded.

Furthermore, its quick acceleration allows it to complete a lap in about 0:55.371, making it a very quick land vehicle in the game.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride is Truffade Adder: Design and performance (March 13 to 19, 2025)

The Truffade Adder has also returned to the limelight as the newest Prize Ride of the Week. The two-seater supercar is seemingly based on the real-life Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport. However, it has also seemingly taken some design cues from the following:

Bugatti Super Veyron concept renders

Audi TT Mk2 RS

Saturn Curve

Original Bugatti Veyron

2005 Aston Martin Vantage

Overall, the vehicle has an aerodynamic design. When it comes to performance, the Truffade Adder seems to run on a W16-like engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to Boughy1322, the supercar can reach a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h), making it one of the fastest non-HSW cars in the game.

Moreover, it can also complete one lap in 1:04.365, making it a great choice for completing daily activities in Los Santos.

The next Podium Vehicle will be released in GTA Online on March 20, 2025.

