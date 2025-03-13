5 things to know about Mammoth Mogul in GTA Online

Rockstar Games introduced Mammoth Mogul in GTA Online in 2017. Having debuted under the Smuggler's Run update, it is essentially a plane with an interesting look, and some really useful features. While not the very best, it can be considered for purchase, especially by those who play in groups. However, one must get to know a commodity to a certain extent before getting it.

So, in this article, we will take a look at five things to know about Mammoth Mogul in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Mammoth Mogul in GTA Online: Price, performance, and other things to know

1) Design inspiration

As mentioned, Mogul has an interesting design, which seems to be inspired by the Beechcraft Model 18 aircraft from real-life, which gives it a vintage look. In fact, the engine and tail-wing layout look almost exactly the same.

The GTA Online aircraft can fit a total of three players (including the pilot). There are a couple of cosmetic customization options available for Mogul too, such as liveries and resprays.

2) Performance

According to performance tests conducted by Broughy1322, a popular YouTuber in the Grand Theft Auto community, a completely upgraded variant of Mammoth Mogul can hit a top speed of 155.75 mph, and a 0:45.301 lap time.

It is quite easy to maneuver, even for decently experienced GTA Online pilots, and Interestingly, can be equipped with a JATO thrust upgrade to provide a temporary speed boost.

Those who would like to get some sort of a test flight of the Mogul should play Oscar Guzman Flies Again Setup: Mogul mission. Players get to fly and test some of the aircraft's features in it.

3) Weapons

Mammoth Mogul's turret in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mammoth Mogul is a weaponized plane, and boasts a few types of weapons, one of which is its turret. Players can either equip the aircraft with a single or dual .50 Cal turret via customization. It, however, can't be operated by the pilot, and needs a second player.

Mogul owners can also equip it with a single or dual-nose machine gun, and explosive, incendiary, gas, or cluster bombs. All of these things make this a handy aircraft for PvP, as well as PvE situations.

Needless to say, getting these upgrades will cost a bit, but there are plenty of jobs in the game that can help in generating the required funds, such as Salvage Yard Robberies, Oscar Guzman Flies Again story missions, along with Arms Trafficking missions in GTA Online.

4) Defensive measures

Mammoth Mogul offers some defensive measures too. For example, it is bulletproof from the back, thus, the pilot is mostly safe from any bullets coming in from behind.

The plane can also withstand two Homing Missile hits, and one Explosive Round when its armor is fully upgraded. This isn't much, but it does offer some protection nonetheless. Furthermore, players can equip their Mogul with Chaff, Flare, or Smoke countermeasures, out of which Chaff and Flare can help against missiles coming in from the back.

5) Price

Mammoth Mogul's page on the Warstock and Carry website during a sale (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mammoth Mogul has several interesting and useful features, but it is quite expensive. It is sold on the Warstock Cache and Carry website in GTA Online, and can be bought for $3,125,500.

That said, completing 30 Air Freight Cargo missions in the game unlocks the plane's Trade Price of $2,350,000. This price point seems pretty good for all the abilities that it possesses.

