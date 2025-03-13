GTA 5 Enhanced receives a new update after becoming the worst-rated GTA game on Steam

GTA 5 Enhanced, the 2013 Rockstar Games title's new PC port, came out on March 4, 2025. It is free for the original port owners on Steam, along with Epic Games and Rockstar Games Launcher, and can even be purchased on these platforms by others. However, it is worth noting that despite being out for just a little over one week as of this writing, the Enhanced edition has received multiple updates (patches).

In fact, Rockstar has just released its fourth update today, March 13, 2025. Patch notes for the same are not available just yet, but are expected to be out soon on Rockstar's official support website.

New 1.25 GB update drops for GTA 5 Enhanced on PC after it becomes the worst-rated GTA game on Steam

The latest Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC update has a download size of 1.25 GB. While its features are unknown at the moment, reputed Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, did report recently about YouTube uploads of the Rockstar Editor being disabled temporarily in the Enhanced edition, so it might be about that issue.

Check out: Rockstar reportedly disabled a feature in GTA 5 Enhanced for some time

As already mentioned, this is the fourth patch for the title in just a little over a week from launch. Notably, Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced has also become the worst-rated GTA game on Steam in this duration.

Going by some of the Steam reviews, factors like GTA Online account migration issues, as well as the text chat feature reportedly not being supported in it appear to be among the reasons behind the low ratings.

Also check: Why GTA 5 Enhanced is the worst-rated Rockstar game on Steam

However, many have also been able to enjoy the Enhanced Edition without any qualms, and have appreciated its technological improvements over GTA 5 Legacy (the title's original PC port), which include Ray Tracing features.

Such updates and patches may help in improving the overall experience, but the specifics of what the latest one offers remains to be seen.

