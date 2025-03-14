Vapid Contender in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Vapid Contender is a pickup truck in GTA 5 Online that has returned to the limelight with the latest weekly update. This vehicle is currently purchasable from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom till March 19, 2025. The limited-time availability of the vehicle makes it an enticing choice; however, one should know whether it’s worth buying or not in 2025.

Let’s quickly learn everything important about the Vapid Contender in GTA 5 Online to analyze if it’s worth getting at all.

Note: Some parts of this article reflect the writer's personal opinion.

Vapid Contender in GTA 5 Online, Design, performance, and more

Rockstar Games added the GTA Online Vapid Contender in 2016 as part of the Cunning Stunt Bonuses II event. Here are a few important things to know about it in 2025:

1) Vapid Contender: Design

The Contender highly resembles the real-life Toyota Tundra Devolro Diablo. Moreover, players can also find little resemblance to the following:

Fourth-generation Dodge Ram – Cabin design

– Cabin design Thirteenth-generation Ford F-150 (P552) – Tail lights

Overall, it has a heavy-duty design that makes it stand out among other pickup trucks in the game. The best part about this vehicle’s design is its bullet-resistant windows, sturdy frame, and strong axle.

2) Vapid Contender: Performance

The Contender is powered by a 5.4-liter single-cam V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. As per the in-game files, the pickup truck possesses a top speed of 83.89 mph (135.00 km/h). However, the actual performance of the vehicle is a bit better than that.

Popular analyst Broughy1322 tested the ride and found out that it can go up to a maximum speed of 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h) after fully upgrading it. It can also complete one lap in about 1:09.270 as per their test.

Overall, it performs decently. Its AWD drivetrain provides a responsive driving experience, even on off-road terrains.

3) Price

The GTA Online Contender is generally available for $250,000. However, Rockstar Games sometimes offers discounts on it, making it even cheaper.

Final Verdict:

While it’s not one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online, it still performs decently. In 2025, the vehicle is more like a collectible, and with a price of only $250,000, players should definitely get it if it’s available. Roaming through the city of Los Santos in the pickup truck is fun and enjoyable.

Players can also use it for certain day-to-day activities in the game, or complete easiest getaway missions.

The truck is also expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6, making it a must-buy for many.

