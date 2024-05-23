List of new Community Series Jobs in GTA Online giving 3x bonuses this week (May 23-29, 2024)

There are some new Community Series Jobs in GTA Online, and all of them offer 3x bonuses for the week (May 23-29, 2024). This is the perfect opportunity for players to make a decent chunk of money while exploring the new missions and jobs the game offers. These jobs were added with the new rotation, and they range from races to deathmatches.

However, finding these new jobs among the various others can be a little difficult. Hence, this article will list all the new Community Series Jobs in GTA Online offering 3x cash and RP bonuses throughout the week.

All the new Community Series Jobs in GTA Online that are offering triple bonuses

The Octagon is one of the new Community Series Jobs in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has added seven new Community Series Jobs with the recent GTA Online weekly update. This means players can access a variety of new user-created missions and races in the game to keep themselves busy. Below is a list of all the new Jobs you can play to get the 3x cash and RP bonuses:

Dirt Track Date - Creepersrock24XB

Creepersrock24XB The Octagon - EnigmaT1m

EnigmaT1m Max Payne 3 (The Eden) - KLETU

KLETU P-GP: Noodle Cup - prototypetom

prototypetom What u doing with my head - yukamnesia

yukamnesia [-Dr3x-] Pulse Point - IamDrex

IamDrex Triple Barrel - LG_DEAD

As observed, the new Community Series Jobs in GTA Online are not limited to just Stunt Races but also include Deathmatches. This is a great opportunity for players to explore the various events the game offers alongside earning a decent chunk of money while having lots of fun.

How to access the new Community Series Jobs in GTA Online?

One can access the Community Jobs via the Online tab (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like other jobs in the game, players can access the new Community Series Jobs in GTA Online via the Online menu. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to find and start these new jobs and use the triple bonuses.

Launch GTA Online.

Go to the Pause Menu.

Head over to the Online tab.

Click on Jobs > Play Jobs > Community Jobs .

. Here, you will find the various sections and the events that are available in the current rotation.

You can browse the various available jobs and pick the one you like. The ones offering any bonus cash or RP will show that on the menu. This will allow you to focus on the ones currently profitable to play. On the other hand, anyone looking to obtain a free vehicle can check out the new Podium vehicle of the week at the Diamond Casino.

