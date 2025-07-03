GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (July 3 to July 9, 2025)

There are Independence Day celebrations going on in Los Santos, and there’s a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle available right now. This time, it’s the Vapid Dominator GTT, a 2-door muscle car that highly resembles a Ford Mustang from the 1970s. Moreover, there’s a Bravado Hotring Hellfire that gamers can now collect for free as the Prize Ride of the Week. It is a stock-racing vehicle that looks like a Dodge Challenger SRT TA2.

This article shares a few important details about the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride of the week.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Design and performance (July 3 to July 9, 2025)

The Independence Day special GTA Online weekly update has brought the Vapid Dominator GTT back into the limelight as a Podium Vehicle. Based on a 1969–1970 Ford Mustang, the vehicle has a long body and narrow profile. It has also seemingly taken design inspirations from:

1973 Toyota Celica Liftback 2000 GT

1970–1973 Pontiac Firebird

Second-generation AMC Javelin AMX

In terms of performance, the Vapid Dominator GTT runs on a V8-like engine. It possesses a top speed of 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h) and takes about 1:08.118 to complete a lap on average. Due to its high torque, players may experience a delay in taking off from a full stop.

GTA Online Prize Ride of the Week: Design and performance (July 3 to July 9, 2025)

The latest Prize Ride of the Week is the Bravado Hotring Hellfire, a stock-racing car that Rockstar Games added in 2023 with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. Based on a Dodge Challenger SRT TA2, the vehicle has similar features to the Hotring Sabre or Hotring Everon.

Unlike the LSCM Cheetah Classic, the Bravado Hotring Hellfire can go up to a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.266. It is considered a well-performing ride with good stability and acceleration. Moreover, it has exceptional brakes, allowing players to stop it in mere seconds.

The developers will swap the GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride next week, with new rides coming in on July 10, 2025.

