5 compelling reasons why GTA 6 needs a companion app

Rockstar Games should consider releasing a GTA 6 companion application for Android and iOS devices with the game’s launch. The studio did this for both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 during their releases. Therefore, a new app for the latest game is also desirable. The app should be feature-rich and cater to players’ essential needs regarding the game.

We’ve listed five compelling reasons why Rockstar Games should release a mobile companion app for GTA 6.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 solid reasons why GTA 6 should have a mobile companion app

1) To know the background stories

The app can be a one-stop destination for all background details and lore (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto series games are known for having interesting background stories that only hardcore fans are aware of. Such details are often excluded from the surface gameplay and kept hidden for eagle-eyed explorers. As a result, a majority of the fans often overlook them.

Since Rockstar Games is rumored to be developing a GTA 6 mobile companion app, it should include all the additional details that players can explore in their free time.

2) To offer an interactive map

The mobile companion app should include the entire GTA 6 map with interactive elements. The feature should give players details about various areas and interesting things to explore. Rockstar Games should also consider showing the locations of all collectibles and other hidden gameplay elements in the mobile map.

Many third-party websites already offer this feature for most (if not all) Rockstar Games projects. Therefore, the developer should consider making it official so that players can find everything in one place.

3) To play custom music in-game

While there is no doubt that Rockstar Games will select the best possible songs for radio stations in GTA 6, many fans also want to play music from third-party streaming services, such as Spotify and Apple Music. The mobile companion app can act as a bridge for this purpose.

Players should be able to link their Spotify or Apple Music accounts with the Grand Theft Auto 6 mobile app and play songs of their choice through the custom radio station in the game. This will surely make the experience better, especially for console players.

4) To import in-game photos and videos

Grand Theft Auto fans are expected to capture a ton of in-game photos and videos when GTA 6 drops. The mobile companion app can also act as a bridge to import the media from the game to personal devices. The captured images and clips should be uploaded to players’ Rockstar Social Club accounts, and they should appear in the mobile app through online synchronization.

From there, we should be able to download the media and share them on social media platforms. This will make the import process easier and hassle-free than what we have now.

5) To keep track of gameplay progress

All stats of the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay should appear on the mobile app (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 mobile companion app should show players’ progress. Rockstar Games should include things like the number of missions completed, scores for each mission, number of completed side activities, progress report for collectibles, and other important details that players may need.

As of now, you can see your Grand Theft Auto 5 progress report on the Rockstar Games Social Club website using a browser. For GTA 6, the developer should consider making it easily accessible by adding the stats to the mobile companion app.

