GTA 6 and its mobile companion app: Rumor explored

Rockstar Games is rumored to be developing a mobile companion application for GTA 6. On the official website, fans have found a job listing for a Mobile Engineer for the Rockstar North studio. While the job description does not mention anything related to the upcoming title, the community is speculating that the studio could release a mobile app similar to previous instances with GTA 5 and RDR 2.

More details about the rumor are discussed below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Fans believe Rockstar Games is developing a GTA 6 mobile companion app

At the time of writing this article, Rockstar Games is hiring a Mobile Engineer for both Android and iOS operating systems. Even though the studio is known to publish mobile games, its current priority is presumably to finish developing and releasing GTA 6 as soon as possible.

Therefore, many fans believe that the listed job position is for the mobile companion app for the upcoming title. While we don’t have any solid evidence yet, we cannot deny the rumored possibility either.

Rockstar Games released the Grand Theft Auto: iFruit and RDR2: Companion apps in 2013 and 2018, respectively, before the release of GTA 5 and RDR 2. Even though the former app has been shut down, the latter continues to be listed on both the Play Store and the App Store.

Thus, we can expect a similar feature for GTA 6 that players could use on their real-life smartphones.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 mobile companion app includes the game map, online catalogue, a strategy guide, and various other features. Fans are expecting the GTA 6 mobile application to include similar (or even better) features.

The Grand Theft Auto: iFruit app was a hit and miss with mediocre reviews. You could train Chop, change his collar, create custom license plates for in-game vehicles, and do a few other basic things. If Rockstar Games is making a mobile companion app for its video game project, the final product should be feature-rich so that it appeals to players.

However, readers should not mistake the rumored app to be the GTA 6 mobile version. The previous applications released by Rockstar were “mobile companion” tools that did not include any missions or gameplay. They could be compared to user guides that used to come with physical disks.

If the developer releases another mobile companion app for GTA 6, we can expect it to be of the same nature. However, since there is no solid base for the rumor, readers are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt.

