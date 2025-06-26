GTA 6: 5 crazy details we expect Rockstar to add

There is no denying that GTA 6 will include plenty of crazy stuff to amaze fans. Rockstar Games is widely known for its attention to detail, and its upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is expected to be its most ambitious project yet. The game's trailer and screenshots have already showcased a bunch of things that we can expect. Still, there are certain things that we’d like to suggest.

This article lists five crazy details that Rockstar should consider adding to GTA 6.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 insane details that we want Rockstar to add in GTA 6

1) Cops and NPCs remember you

NPCs should recognize you upon return (Image via Rockstar Games)

The citizens of Leonida should be able to remember Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos for a while. For example, if the protagonists are spotted doing some activities or crimes, nearby NPCs should remember them and ask about them later. This feature could be implemented on both story characters and random NPCs.

Similarly, cops in GTA 6 story mode should also be able to remember you for a while. Instead of forgetting your crimes after losing the wanted stars, the police should recognize you on sight and start chasing you. The recognition system could be linked to how many stars you got the last time.

2) Clothes getting damaged

Clothes in GTA 6 should have proper animations when damaged. For example, when a character is shot or falls to the ground, their clothes should show bullet holes and tears. They should also have grime from crawling through dirty environments.

It would be great if Rockstar Games made the damage animation appear in real time. In Grand Theft Auto 5, players can see bullet wounds on clothing, but the garments remain otherwise unaffected and appear brand new once injuries heal.

3) Wildlife entering private spaces

The state of Leonida seems like a wildlife paradise; you can see various animals in both public and jungle areas. Since wild animals are already roaming among people, they should occasionally enter private areas such as houses and cars.

The first trailer showed an alligator entering a store. Rockstar Games should expand on this idea by occasionally having animals like alligators show up at Jason and Lucia’s home.

Small and invasive animals such as snakes, lizards, and raccoons could also sneak into vehicles and surprise players upon entry. Instead of being mere props, animals in GTA 6 should actively interact with humans.

4) Long-lasting unscripted damages

Unscripted environmental damages in Grand Theft Auto 6 should last a while before getting fixed. For example, if Jason and Lucia break streetlamps, signboards, or any other destructible objects, they should remain broken for some time. In the current game, the damages get quickly fixed if you move a considerable distance and return to the spot.

While scripted damages already last long, letting the unscripted ones linger for a while will make GTA 6 more immersive. We can also consider them a form of temporary environmental damage since the impact lasts for some time.

5) Hunting impacts animal populations

The hunting mini-game should be revamped (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hunting is expected to be a major part of the GTA 6 experience, as Rockstar Games has explicitly promoted it. However, the animals should be in limited numbers and become endangered if you hunt them too much.

This feature is already available in Red Dead Redemption 2 and should be imported to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. If implemented, it would make hunting more strategic rather than random.

Jason and Lucia should also have the option to skin animals and trade the pelts on the black market.

