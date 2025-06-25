5 things GTA 6 can learn from Death Stranding 2

Despite being different, both Death Stranding 2 and GTA 6 share a common thing: they are sequels to two of the most popular games. The former introduced various new things and changes to the franchise, and fans are loving them. Rockstar Games is also expected to include substantial changes to the upcoming game. Still, there are some things that the studio can learn from Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2.

This article lists five things that the GTA 6 developer should learn from Death Stranding 2.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 notable things in Death Stranding 2 that Rockstar Games can add in GTA 6

1) Weather and environmental effects

Grand Theft Auto 6’s weather should have more variations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Kojima Productions improved the weather implementation in Death Stranding 2, and Rockstar Games should also do the same. The State of Leonida should have new types of weather, in addition to the regular ones. The developer should also consider adding extreme weather conditions such as severe storms, occasional hurricanes, etc. Snow can also be a rare weather pattern in the game.

The weather in GTA 6 should also have an impact on the environment. For example, after a heavy rain, the drains and rivers should be filled with water. Similarly, the water level should drop below normal if the weather is too hot.

2) Obtain animals

In Death Stranding 2, you can capture Cryptobiotes and deliver them to the animal shelter. A similar thing should also be implemented in GTA 6's story mode. The State of Leonida has various species of animals, including domestic and wild ones. Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos should be able to capture and domesticate a few of them in the game.

Owning pets should be a thing in Grand Theft Auto 6. The NPCs of Leonida can be seen with different types of exotic animals, and the protagonists should also have the option. Rockstar Games should at least allow us to befriend random cats and dogs.

3) Conversation options

Kojima Productions gives you dialogue options to talk with NPCs in Death Stranding 2. The same should be added to the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay as well. While the protagonists in GTA 5 can interact with NPCs, the conversation options are limited, automatic, and repetitive.

The upcoming installment should have conversation options that players can choose manually. The dialogues should be dependent on time, place, and characters. Rockstar Games already tried this feature in Red Dead Redemption 2, and fans loved it.

4) Streaming music on foot

Death Stranding 2 players can listen to in-game songs while on foot. Even though listening to music has been in the Grand Theft Auto series for ages, Rockstar Games has yet to allow it on foot. Fans have also been asking for this feature for a long time.

The developer should consider this request seriously and let GTA 6 players use their in-game mobile phones to stream radio and music via earphones. It will make on-foot exploration more interesting.

5) Improving combat

Combats in GTA 6 should feel different (Image via Rockstar Games)

Death Stranding 2 received a major overhaul in its combat mechanics. Players can now fight enemies more effectively. GTA 6’s fighting mechanism also deserves a significant change, especially melee combat.

Jason and Lucia should be able to learn new fighting skills with time, instead of having pre-recorded settings. There should also be an option to perform trick shots to make the fighting scene more impressive. Gunplay should also be improved by adding features like dual-wielding and throwing small weapons.

