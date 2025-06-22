GTA 6: 3 major combat improvements over GTA 5 that we want to see

There is no denying that the GTA series’ combat system needs a major overhaul, and we are looking forward to GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto 5’s combat was not that impressive compared to its predecessors. Whether you consider weapon combat or melee fights, the current game’s actions feel limited and repetitive after some time.

This article lists three major combat improvements that GTA 6 should have in its gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

3 notable ways Rockstar Games can improve combat in GTA 6

1) Impact of injury

Injuries are inevitable during combat situations, and Rockstar Games should make them have an impact on how the characters react and fight. As of now, the characters only lose health when they get injured. The final version of GTA 6 should make characters react and gradually lose their strength after getting injured.

This should be applied to both the protagonists and NPCs. As they get more injuries, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos should get weaker and lose the ability to fight, until they acquire health boosts. The screen should also get darker, indicating that the protagonists are losing strength.

This will not only make combat challenging for GTA 6 players, but killing enemies will also become more fun. Seeing your foes getting weaker with each strike will surely be an interesting sight.

2) Teamwork during combat

Jason and Lucia should be able to fight as a team, especially during melee combat situations. Both characters should be able to target one enemy and fight them turn-by-turn in quick succession. Moreover, tossing an enemy between the duo so that each can have their shot will make fighting more intriguing.

According to Rockstar Games, Jason is ex-military, and Lucia learned to fight at a very young age. Therefore, we can expect both GTA 6 protagonists to be skilled fighters from the very beginning of the game.

Players should also be able to perform teamwork with the GTA 6 protagonists during gunfights and command the uncontrolled character whenever needed. While teamwork combat is present in GTA 5, you cannot command the other characters to go according to your plan.

3) Special movements

Jason and Lucia should be able to learn special movements and perform combo attacks. Rockstar Games should add some key combos for both weapons and melee fights that trigger the special actions. Functional gyms are one of the most-requested features in Grand Theft Auto 6, and they should have fighting mini-games in them.

There should also be a weight mechanism in GTA 6 that impacts the gameplay. If the protagonists are fat or weak, it should influence how they perform during a combat situation. This will motivate players to keep Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos healthy and strong. Some players can also take the weight mechanism as a challenge and try to complete the game with weaker stats.

The special movements should be different from the characters' special abilities. Unlike abilities, the special movements should be realistic and customizable by learning new actions. In short, there should be a list of actions that the protagonists can learn as the game progresses.

