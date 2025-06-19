GTA 6 release hype may threaten cybersecurity, suggest analysts

The GTA 6 release date was originally going to be some time in Fall 2025, but Rockstar Games has delayed the long-awaited title to May 2026. This did cause quite a bit of disappointment within the gaming community, but the excitement doesn't seem to have taken much of a hit considering the reception of its second trailer and screenshots.
However, all of this hype might pose a threat to cybersecurity. Researchers and analysts at Kaspersky, a well-known cybersecurity firm and anti-virus provider, suggest that the title's branding could be used to lure individuals into downloading malware on their systems.
"With the anticipated release of GTA VI in 2026, we cannot rule out a surge in attack attempts, as threat actors will likely exploit the hype by spreading fake game installers, early access offers or beta invites to lure users into downloading malware."
This speculation is based on the findings of an analysis conducted by the company, which basically aimed to identify the names of video game franchises that are often exploited to lure gamers into downloading malicious software.
According to the Kaspersky report in question, Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft, and Call of Duty are among the top three most exploited brands in terms of cyberattack attempts. The report further stated that 4,456,499 attack attempts featuring malicious software and unwanted files masked as Grand Theft Auto content were detected in the analysis.
Given that GTA 6 is possibly the most-anticipated video game there has ever been so far, those not cautious enough could potentially be at risk to cyberattacks in this regard.
We already see a lot of ads on the internet claiming to provide free GTA 5 download links for Android and iOS devices. However, Rockstar Games has not released any such ports of the title, so the analysts' concern is valid. Gamers will have to be very careful to avoid being tricked into potential scams that exploit the names of big franchises like Grand Theft Auto.
PC gamers should especially be cautious of such ads or download links as Rockstar has not announced a GTA 6 PC port just yet. The upcoming title is only confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as of this writing. No early access or demo versions have been mentioned or even hinted at officially either so far.
