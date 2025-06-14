GTA 6 originally planned to have three protagonists like GTA 5, suggests a new report

Everybody in the gaming industry has their eyes set on the GTA 6 release next year on May 26, 2026. As per Rockstar Games, the game will consist of two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, as featured in the trailers. The story is rumored to be inspired by the real-life robbers, Bonnie and Clyde. However, it seems that it wasn’t the first script for the game, and the plans were different initially.

As per a report published by Medium on June 13, 2025, GTA 6 was originally set to have three protagonists, following the footsteps of the popular GTA 5. However, the report stated that the story had been rebooted several times. Read on to learn more about all of the original plans for Grand Theft Auto 6 as per the report.

The GTA 6 story reportedly rebooted three times by Take-Two Interactive

An official screenshot of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Medium’s report details the possible development of GTA 6. As many speculated, the developers started planning the next Grand Theft Auto game in 2013-2014. The plan to return to Vice City was well received by the management of Take-Two Interactive; however, the story was a completely different one.

The first synopsis for the GTA 6 story was reportedly submitted by a team of writers led by Dan Houser, the former Vice President of Creativity at Rockstar Games. According to the project, the original story was imagined to be a detective plot with three protagonists:

Protagonist 1: A police offer in Vice City

A police offer in Vice City Protagonist 2: The police offer’s son

The police offer’s son Protagonist 3: Colombian drug lord’s right-hand man

The version of the game with this detective story was reportedly in development until the end of 2016, after which Take-Two Interactive shut it down.

The report then disclosed a second version of GTA 6 with two protagonists:

Protagonist 1: A policewoman

A policewoman Protagonist 2: A Trevor-like drug smuggler

This version of the title was reportedly in development for about 18 months before getting canceled in 2018 by Take-Two Interactive.

Another official screenshot of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The story was then rebooted with the policewoman replaced by a former soldier. However, it was also reportedly canceled by Take-Two Interactive in 2019.

The current version of GTA 6, with protagonists Lucia and Jason, is reportedly the fourth script set in Vice City. The report suggests that the development of this version of the game started in 2020.

Fans are advised to take this report with a grain of salt.

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More