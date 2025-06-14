GTA 6 originally planned to have three protagonists like GTA 5, suggests a new report

Everybody in the gaming industry has their eyes set on the GTA 6 release next year on May 26, 2026. As per Rockstar Games, the game will consist of two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, as featured in the trailers. The story is rumored to be inspired by the real-life robbers, Bonnie and Clyde. However, it seems that it wasn’t the first script for the game, and the plans were different initially.
As per a report published by Medium on June 13, 2025, GTA 6 was originally set to have three protagonists, following the footsteps of the popular GTA 5. However, the report stated that the story had been rebooted several times. Read on to learn more about all of the original plans for Grand Theft Auto 6 as per the report.
The GTA 6 story reportedly rebooted three times by Take-Two Interactive
Medium’s report details the possible development of GTA 6. As many speculated, the developers started planning the next Grand Theft Auto game in 2013-2014. The plan to return to Vice City was well received by the management of Take-Two Interactive; however, the story was a completely different one.
The first synopsis for the GTA 6 story was reportedly submitted by a team of writers led by Dan Houser, the former Vice President of Creativity at Rockstar Games. According to the project, the original story was imagined to be a detective plot with three protagonists:
- Protagonist 1: A police offer in Vice City
- Protagonist 2: The police offer’s son
- Protagonist 3: Colombian drug lord’s right-hand man
The version of the game with this detective story was reportedly in development until the end of 2016, after which Take-Two Interactive shut it down.
The report then disclosed a second version of GTA 6 with two protagonists:
- Protagonist 1: A policewoman
- Protagonist 2: A Trevor-like drug smuggler
This version of the title was reportedly in development for about 18 months before getting canceled in 2018 by Take-Two Interactive.
Also Check: New Grand Theft Auto 6 leak spills potential story mode details, including the first mission
The story was then rebooted with the policewoman replaced by a former soldier. However, it was also reportedly canceled by Take-Two Interactive in 2019.
The current version of GTA 6, with protagonists Lucia and Jason, is reportedly the fourth script set in Vice City. The report suggests that the development of this version of the game started in 2020.
Also check: GTA 6 leak discloses potential gameplay details (June 2025)
Fans are advised to take this report with a grain of salt.
