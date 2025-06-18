GTA Online Money Fronts won’t require PS Plus on PS5 and PS4 for a limited time

GTA Online Money Fronts is the new DLC content that Rockstar Games has just added to the popular multiplayer title. Surprisingly, the online-play aspect of the game is currently free on PS5 and PS4 consoles, eliminating the need for any PS Plus subscription. This means those who own the game can now dive into the online world of Los Santos without paying any additional fee to Sony, albeit for a limited time.
That said, an update may be required to access the online mode. Read on to learn more about the recent development.
Is GTA Online Money Fronts free to play on PS5 and PS4? Yes, if you own the game
As can be seen above, popular Rockstar insider and analyst Tez2 also noticed the surprise development and shared the news on X. According to them, GTA Online Money Fronts can be played without any PS Plus subscription on both PS4 and PS5. They also confirmed that the free period will continue for the next two weeks:
“As of yesterday, GTA Online is free to play on PlayStation consoles without a PS Plus subscription for the next two weeks.”
This suggests that PlayStation users will likely be able to access all GTA Online Money Fronts content till July 1, 2025. This includes all of the following new additions to the popular multiplayer title:
- Higgins Helitours
- Hands on Car Wash
- Smoke on the Water
- Mutual Funds
- The Monopoly
- GTA Online Mr. Faber Work
- Liquid Market
- Current Liabilities
- ROI
- Compound Interest
- Quickiepharm GTA 5
There are nine brand-new rides to try in Grand Theft Auto Online this month:
- Annis Minimus
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
- Överflöd Suzume
- Annis Hardy
- Western Police Bike
- Karin Woodlander
- Dewbauchee Rapid GTX
- Karin Everon RS
Moreover, 50 more vehicles can now be equipped with the Missile Lock-On Jammer, which significantly improves their defensive capabilities.
Even though the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC can be played without PS Plus on PS5 and PS4 for now, there’s no cross-play option. In other words, PS5 players cannot play with PS4 players, and vice versa.
Also read: GTA Online mansions leaked in Money Fronts DLC files