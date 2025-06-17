How to complete Mutual Funds Mr. Faber mission in GTA Online Money Fronts

Mutual Funds is one of the new Mr. Faber missions introduced as part of the GTA Online Money Fronts update. It is action-packed and should be fun to check out, especially since it is a brand new addition to the acclaimed Rockstar Games multiplayer. To start playing, one must buy a specific property, which has also become purchasable with this DLC.

For anyone interested, here is how to complete the Mutual Funds Mr. Faber mission GTA Online Money Fronts.

GTA Online Money Fronts guide: How to complete Mutual Funds Mr. Faber mission

Select Mr. Faber Work here to start any one of these missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

First off, to play Mr. Faber Work missions in GTA Online, you must purchase the Hands On Car Wash. Walk inside the property, access the laptop, and then select Mr. Faber Work. Doing so randomly assigns any one of the six missions from this category.

If you get Mutual Funds, your first objective is to go to La Fuente Blanca, Martin Madrazo's ranch. You will be asked to escort a flatbed. This can be done by climbing onto it, or following it in a separate vehicle. Those comfortable with driving and shooting in GTA Online can escort the flatbed in a vehicle; otherwise, climb on it.

Once you set off on the journey, the flatbed will be attacked by waves of goons in cars. Your job is to defend it, so be stocked up on ammunition, snacks, and body armor.

The flatbed will eventually arrive at its destination, but the job is not done yet. In fact, you should be prepared for more action.

GTA Online Money Fronts Mutual Funds: The final phase

Defending the flatbed in GTA Online Money Fronts (Image via Rockstar Games)

This GTA Online Money Fronts mission is not over even after the flatbed reaches its destination. The final phase involves defending Martin Madrazo's driver (his health will be displayed with a bar) and eliminating the Armenian mob that's attacking the two of you.

You will be in the open, and they will attack from all sides, so be quick on your feet and use cover spots. The fight will last a few minutes, but they will eventually all be eliminated. Then, go and talk to Martin Madrazo's driver to complete the mission.

