Current Liabilities Raf Mission in GTA Online Money Fronts: How to complete it?

Current Liabilities Raf Mission is one of the latest additions to GTA Online that arrived with the Money Fronts update. It is among the six missions in the Mr. Faber Work tasks that players can complete to make money. However, there are certain prerequisites that they must meet before starting this mission.

This article offers a brief guide that will walk you through all the necessary tasks you must complete to finish the Current Liabilities mission in GTA Online.

A brief guide to the GTA Online Current Liabilities Raf Mission

Purchase the Car Wash and start the Current Liabilities Raf Mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

You must purchase the Hands on Car Wash business before you can start the Current Liabilities Raf Mission. To do so, wait for Martin Madrazo's call and then visit the marker to trigger the long cutscene. Next, open the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and purchase the Car Wash for $1 million. Now, you must access the laptop inside the office and click the Mr. Faber Work option.

After completing some other tasks under Mr. Faber's Work, you will finally start the Current Liabilities Raf Mission. Note that the default difficulty for all these missions is set to hard when you play them for the first time.

So, tweak other settings and head out to start the mission. We recommend using one of the latest GTA Online Money Fronts update vehicles for the job, as they are quick.

How to complete the Current Liabilities Raf Mission

Your first task is to find GJ (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@GTASeriesVideos)

Once outside, bring up your phone and go to the Messages option. You will receive an image of a location from Raf where one of his guys is in danger. Note that you must keep the picture handy and explore the map since you won't receive any GPS coordinates this time. To find the location, you must take the freeway and head towards the outskirts of the town.

Look for the place with lots of wind turbines. If you fail to find this location, you can then ask Raf to send the location anyway. Note that you will get more money if you don't ask him for the coordinates. Raf's man, GJ, will be injured and lying on the ground. You must help him and then take him to the medical center.

Hand over the cash to complete the Current Liabilities Raf Mission (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@GTASeriesVideos)

After dropping GJ at the medical center, you must follow the coordinates and go to Union Road. You will encounter a bunch of enemies when you reach the location. You must chase and take them out to collect all the cash that they stole. Once you have all the cash, drive away and deliver it to the Epsilon Contact. This will complete the mission and get you the rewards.

