GTA Online Money Fronts: 50 new cars get Missile Lock-On Jammer update

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC is finally live around the globe, adding fresh content to the decade-old Rockstar game. While the major attraction remains the new business and vehicle, the developers have also updated 50 vehicles and given them the Missile Lock-On Jammer compatibility. Until now, gamers couldn’t use this major defensive equipment on these rides.
Read on to learn which cars have received the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrades today.
List of all new 50 cars or vehicles now compatible with Missile Lock-On Jammer in GTA Online Money Fronts update
As per the latest GTA Online Money Fronts update, the following vehicles can now be upgraded with the Missile Lock-On Jammer:
- Karin Kuruma
- Nagasaki Shinobi
- Benefactor Dubsta 6×6
- Declasse Impaler LX
- Annis Remus
- Western Reever
- Vapid Dominator
- Albany V-STR
- Annis Euros
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Vapid Dominator GTT
- Karin Calico GTF
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
- Overflod Entity MT
- Pegassi Torero XO
- Principe Deveste Eight
- Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored)
- Obey 10F Widebody
- Obey 10F
- Ocelot Jugular
- Bravado Dorado Cruiser
- Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
- Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
- Ocelot Swinger
- Albany Hermes
- Progen GP1
- Übermacht Revolter
- Vapid Contender
- Schyster Deviant
- Enus Cognoscenti (Armored)
- Enus Cognoscenti
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Vapid Stanier
- Übermacht SC1
- Shitzu Hakuchou
- Progen Tyrus
- Pegassi Torero
- Pfister Comet
- Pfister 811
- Overflod Imorgon
- Lampadati Viseris
- Enus Paragon R
- Emperor ETRI
- Dinka Akuma
- Coil Raiden
- Benefactor XLS (Armored)
- Benefactor XLS
- Benefactor Schafter LWB (Armored)
- Benefactor Schafter LWB
- Annis Hellion
Moreover, the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC has added the following new vehicles to the game today:
Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Annis Hardy ($1,380,000)
- Karin Woodlander ($1,611,000)
Legendary Motorsport
- Overflod Suzume ($3,074,500) – currently available exclusively for the GTA+ members
- Karin Everon RS ($1,665,000)
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS ($1,629,000-$2,172,000)
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X ($2,705,500)
Warstock Cache & Carry
- Western Police Bike ($3,720,000)
GTA+ members can also access the Declasse Tampa GT and Annis Minimum from the Vinewood Car Club, making these rides exclusive to the subscribers at the moment.
Moreover, the Grand Theft Auto community has also dug up drip-feed vehicles that Rockstar will add later as part of the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC:
- Declasse Walton L35 Stock
- Declasse Drift Walton L35
- Brute Stockade Bobcat Security
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
The following rides are also expected to get drift variants as part of the drip-feed content:
- Dinka Chavos V6
- Vapid Dominator FX
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Annis Hardy
Gamers across the globe can now download the latest patch and enjoy the new content on all supported platforms, including PS4 and Xbox One.