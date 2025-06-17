  • home icon
GTA Online Money Fronts: 50 new cars get Missile Lock-On Jammer update

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jun 17, 2025 11:57 GMT
GTA Online Money Fronts 50 new cars get Missile Lock-On Jammer gta 5 update cars
A brief report on the GTA Online Money Fronts updating 50 new cars with Missile Lock-On Jammer compatibility (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC is finally live around the globe, adding fresh content to the decade-old Rockstar game. While the major attraction remains the new business and vehicle, the developers have also updated 50 vehicles and given them the Missile Lock-On Jammer compatibility. Until now, gamers couldn’t use this major defensive equipment on these rides.

Read on to learn which cars have received the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrades today.

List of all new 50 cars or vehicles now compatible with Missile Lock-On Jammer in GTA Online Money Fronts update

A picture of Obey 10F Widebody (Image via Rockstar Games)
A picture of Obey 10F Widebody (Image via Rockstar Games)

As per the latest GTA Online Money Fronts update, the following vehicles can now be upgraded with the Missile Lock-On Jammer:

  1. Karin Kuruma
  2. Nagasaki Shinobi
  3. Benefactor Dubsta 6×6
  4. Declasse Impaler LX
  5. Annis Remus
  6. Western Reever
  7. Vapid Dominator
  8. Albany V-STR
  9. Annis Euros
  10. Vapid Dominator ASP
  11. Vapid Dominator GTT
  12. Karin Calico GTF
  13. Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
  14. Overflod Entity MT
  15. Pegassi Torero XO
  16. Principe Deveste Eight
  17. Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored)
  18. Obey 10F Widebody
  19. Obey 10F
  20. Ocelot Jugular
  21. Bravado Dorado Cruiser
  22. Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
  23. Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
  24. Ocelot Swinger
  25. Albany Hermes
  26. Progen GP1
  27. Übermacht Revolter
  28. Vapid Contender
  29. Schyster Deviant
  30. Enus Cognoscenti (Armored)
  31. Enus Cognoscenti
  32. Übermacht Zion Classic
  33. Vapid Stanier
  34. Übermacht SC1
  35. Shitzu Hakuchou
  36. Progen Tyrus
  37. Pegassi Torero
  38. Pfister Comet
  39. Pfister 811
  40. Overflod Imorgon
  41. Lampadati Viseris
  42. Enus Paragon R
  43. Emperor ETRI
  44. Dinka Akuma
  45. Coil Raiden
  46. Benefactor XLS (Armored)
  47. Benefactor XLS
  48. Benefactor Schafter LWB (Armored)
  49. Benefactor Schafter LWB
  50. Annis Hellion
Moreover, the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC has added the following new vehicles to the game today:

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Legendary Motorsport

  • Overflod Suzume ($3,074,500) – currently available exclusively for the GTA+ members
  • Karin Everon RS ($1,665,000)
  • Ubermacht Sentinel GTS ($1,629,000-$2,172,000)
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT X ($2,705,500)

Warstock Cache & Carry

  • Western Police Bike ($3,720,000)

GTA+ members can also access the Declasse Tampa GT and Annis Minimum from the Vinewood Car Club, making these rides exclusive to the subscribers at the moment.

Moreover, the Grand Theft Auto community has also dug up drip-feed vehicles that Rockstar will add later as part of the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC:

  • Declasse Walton L35 Stock
  • Declasse Drift Walton L35
  • Brute Stockade Bobcat Security
  • Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

The following rides are also expected to get drift variants as part of the drip-feed content:

  • Dinka Chavos V6
  • Vapid Dominator FX
  • Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
  • Annis Hardy

Gamers across the globe can now download the latest patch and enjoy the new content on all supported platforms, including PS4 and Xbox One.

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

bell-icon Manage notifications