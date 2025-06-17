Smoke on the Water in GTA 5 Online guide: How to buy, location, money, and more

Smoke on the Water is a prescription weed dispensary near the beach, and you can now buy it in GTA 5 Online. This is thanks to the brand new Money Fronts update that came out today, June 17, 2025 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It is worth noting that the property has been in Los Santos since 2013, since Grand Theft Auto 5 came out.

In fact, players have been able to buy it in story mode as Franklin Clinton, one of the title's three lead characters. Now, they can do the same in its multiplayer. For those in need of any assistance, here is a brief guide for the GTA 5 Online Smoke on the Water business.

GTA 5 Online Money Fronts guide: How to buy Smoke on the Water, property locations, and more

You can buy the new business from Maze Bank Foreclosures (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Smoke On the Water dispensary can be bought in GTA 5 Online from a website known as Maze Bank Foreclosures. You can use the web browser on your in-game mobile phone to access it.

The thumbnail may be available on the home page itself, as shown in the image above, or it can be found in the Money and Services tab. Click on it and then on ENTER SITE to view all listed properties.

Use the filters present in the top-right corner to sort out the Weed Shop, click on its icon, and then "Buy From" to start buying the property. That said, note that you must first own the Hands On Car Wash and visit the property once to unlock this business in GTA 5 Online.

Smoke on the Water in GTA 5 Online: How much money does it cost

The Weed Shop by itself costs $850,000 — which, in the context of this game, is pretty affordable. However, as mentioned, you will first have to buy the Hands On Car Wash, also made purchasable with the GTA Online Money Fronts, which costs a million dollars..

Smoke on the Water in GTA 5 Online: Property locations

The weed dispensary at Vespucci Beach (Image via Rockstar Games)

While many GTA 5 Online businesses have multiple properties, Smoke on the Water has only one, located along the Vespucci Beach sidewalk in southern Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Money Fronts releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC

Some things to note about Smoke on the Water in GTA 5 Online

The dispensary affects the income of the MC Business Weed Farm (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Weed Shop is a part of the money laundering venture that has debuted with the latest GTA 5 Online update. It has legal and illegal set of operations to make money from.

The illegal side of things will gradually fill the Heat bar (can be seen when inside the property), after which you will have to tend to its legal ventures to cool it down. Additionally, if you have a Weed Farm from the Biker businesses group, its earnings will be increased to an extent upon buying this dispensary.

