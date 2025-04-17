GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar): How to start, payout, and other things known so far

GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) (commonly searched as Hunting Pack GTA Online with Lamar) is an upcoming Adversary Mode in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer. In fact, it is seemingly set to debut in a few hours from the time of writing this, with the latest weekly update. Rockstar Games hasn't divulged any details yet; however, a reliable data miner has managed to dig up a little bit of information, and that does offer players a vague idea of what it could be like.

Fans are interested in this Adversary Mode, not just because it would be new content, but also because it could involve Lamar Davis, a very popular character from the title's story mode.

On that note, let's take a look at everything known so far about GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar).

Note: Some parts of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar): Everything known so far

The GTA Online 420 update is slated to last from April 17 through 23, 2025, and could introduce the Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) Adversary Mode. This has been suggested by prominent Grand Theft Auto community members, who have been providing correct weekly update details many hours ahead of the official release for a long time now. Weekly updates generally go live at around 2 am PT every Thursday.

As stated earlier, nothing has been revealed about this Adversary Mode officially just yet, but @Lucas7yoshi_RS on X, a very reliable GTA Online data miner, posted instructions that were apparently related to it when the Agents of Sabotage DLC came out in December 2024.

This suggests that there could be two teams, one that helps Lamar Davis in delivering LD Organics product, with the other attempting to stop him from doing so. This would make it pretty similar to the original Hunting Pack and Hunting Pack Remix Adversary Modes.

GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar): Possible rules

Original Hunting Pack Adversary Mode poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The original Hunting Pack Adversary Modes feature two teams, Attackers and Defenders, as well as a Runner. The Runner must drive a vehicle at a particular speed and reach the deactivation zone. Going under the stipulated speed limit for a certain period of time will result in them exploding.

The Attackers must stop the Runner from reaching the deactivation zone, and the Defenders must protect them from the Attackers.

Taking that, and the data mined information from @Lucas7yoshi_RS into account, the GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) Adversary Mode might not be too different, possibly with Lamar playing the Runner's role. However, that remains to be seen as it hasn't debuted in the multiplayer as of this writing.

How to start GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar)

Adversary Modes playlist in the pause menu (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@TezFunz2)

Since GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) seems to be an Adversary Mode, players should be able to start it from the pause menu.

To start an Adversary Mode, go to the ONLINE tab in GTA Online's Pause Menu > click on Jobs > Play Job > Rockstar Created > Adversary mode.

Also check: GTA 6 release in mid-November rumor, explored

GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar): Payout

Nothing is known about Hunting Pack (Get Lamar)'s payout at the moment. Adversary Modes usually don't pay much, which could be the case again, but that remains to be seen.

That said, it is being suggested that GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) might pay double its standard payout through April 23, 2025.

