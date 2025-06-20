GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory payout explained

The GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory payout has seen a bit of a boost with the title's recent Money Fronts update. However, it will be active only for those who have bought a property that was made purchasable with the said content update. That said, on its own, the Counterfeit Cash Factory is still a decent money-making option. For those wondering, it is a part of the Biker Businesses group and can be bought after getting an MC Clubhouse.

Running it is pretty straightforward, and even beginners should get the hang of it rather quickly. With that said, here is everything you need to know about the GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory payout.

GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory payout: All you need to know

Inside a GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Counterfeit Cash Factory runs on the principle of getting supplies and selling the manufactured product, much like other Biker Businesses in GTA Online. There are two ways in which your Cash Factory can be resupplied, and either option can be selected from the laptop inside.

One method is by stealing supplies, which involves missions that usually take around 10 minutes to complete. Note that each of these will only fill the Supplies bar (visible in the bottom right corner when inside the factory) to a certain extent. So, you will have to do a couple of missions to fill it up completely.

The cost of supplies depends on the present stock (Image via Rockstar Games)

The other way to resupply your factory is by simply buying supplies, and the cost depends on the amount of supplies you have at that moment. For example, filling up your Supplies bar from scratch costs $75,000.

The GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory payout depends on how much product is being sold and where. There will be two options for where you want to sell; one will be relatively closer to the property's location, and the other will be farther away. The latter always pays more.

GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory payout: Value

Selling a full Product bar (which can take close to five hours in real time) at the farther location can pay around $200,000.

That said, if you get the Staff and Equipment upgrades, the time taken to manufacture counterfeit cash is reduced, and its value goes up significantly. Selling a full Product bar at the farther location with these upgrades can pay around $300,000.

GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory payout: Hands On Car Wash bonus

The Hands On Car Wash in Los Santos has become available after the GTA Online Money Fronts update and can be purchased for a million dollars at Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Those who own the GTA Online Hands On Car Wash business will see a 35% increase in the value of their Cash Factory's sale amount.

In a nutshell, one needs the Equipment and Staff upgrades and the Hands On Car Wash and must sell at far-away locations for the best GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory payout.

