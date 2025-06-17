Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Money Fronts update has made it so that players can engage in Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online. Rockstar Games dropped this brand new DLC for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer today, June 17, 2025, making three properties that had existed in the title since launch, purchasable. All three of them can be used as money laundering fronts from now on.
There is a fair bit of investment required, and the payout is decent enough collectively from all three properties. For those interested in this venture, here is everything you need to know about Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online Money Fronts.
Here is everything that you need to know about Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online
To play Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online, you first need to buy the Hands On Car Wash. Martin Madrazo should call and invite you over to LSIA in Freemode, and once you meet him and associates over there, the Car Wash will be available for purchase on Maze Bank Foreclosures.
After the property has been purchased, walk inside, sit through the introductory cutscene, and then make your way over to the laptop. Stand close and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen to access this laptop and then select Money Laundering.
Doing so will launch a Money Laundering mission that you can complete to earn a decent amount of cash. However, note that the money earned will be delivered to the bedroom in the Car Wash after some time.
Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online: Heat
You may have noticed a Heat bar (in the bottom right corner) upon walking inside the Hands On Car Wash. The more Money Laundering missions you complete, the more that bar will fill up.
If the bar gets full, the Car Wash will stop generating passive income from some of your other owned businesses. To bring it down, you will have to complete some GTA 5 Online Car Wash missions, which can also be launched from the said laptop.
Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online: Additional properties
Upon buying the Hands On Car Wash, you will unlock the option to buy two more businesses, the Smoke on the Water dispensary and the Higgins Helitours property. These additional businesses can act as fronts for laundering money too.
Just like before, Money Laundering missions can be launched from the laptops inside them. They have Heat bars as well, but they are independent. This means that completing a Money Laundering mission for one business will not affect the Heat bars for the others. This also means you will have to complete each of these business' respective legal missions to bring down their Heat bars.
Earnings from these businesses' GTA Online Money Fronts Money Laundering missions will be delivered at the Car Wash.
Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online: Time-limited bonuses
At the time of this writing (June 17, 2025), Rockstar Games has doubled the payout of the Hands On Car Wash's Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online through June 25, 2025.
GTA+ subscribers, on the other hand, can enjoy twice the regular cash and RP from all Money Laundering missions through July 16, 2025.
