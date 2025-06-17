Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Money Fronts update has made it so that players can engage in Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online. Rockstar Games dropped this brand new DLC for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer today, June 17, 2025, making three properties that had existed in the title since launch, purchasable. All three of them can be used as money laundering fronts from now on.

Ad

There is a fair bit of investment required, and the payout is decent enough collectively from all three properties. For those interested in this venture, here is everything you need to know about Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online Money Fronts.

Here is everything that you need to know about Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online

Buy the Hands On Car Wash to start Money Laundering missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

To play Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online, you first need to buy the Hands On Car Wash. Martin Madrazo should call and invite you over to LSIA in Freemode, and once you meet him and associates over there, the Car Wash will be available for purchase on Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Ad

Trending

After the property has been purchased, walk inside, sit through the introductory cutscene, and then make your way over to the laptop. Stand close and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen to access this laptop and then select Money Laundering.

Select the Money Laundering option here to start a Money Laundering mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Doing so will launch a Money Laundering mission that you can complete to earn a decent amount of cash. However, note that the money earned will be delivered to the bedroom in the Car Wash after some time.

Ad

Check out: Rockstar finally releases GTA Online Money Fronts trailer, promises more content

Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online: Heat

You may have noticed a Heat bar (in the bottom right corner) upon walking inside the Hands On Car Wash. The more Money Laundering missions you complete, the more that bar will fill up.

If the bar gets full, the Car Wash will stop generating passive income from some of your other owned businesses. To bring it down, you will have to complete some GTA 5 Online Car Wash missions, which can also be launched from the said laptop.

Ad

Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online: Additional properties

You can also start Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online from the Smoke on the Water and Higgins Helitours properties (Image via Rockstar Games)

Upon buying the Hands On Car Wash, you will unlock the option to buy two more businesses, the Smoke on the Water dispensary and the Higgins Helitours property. These additional businesses can act as fronts for laundering money too.

Ad

Just like before, Money Laundering missions can be launched from the laptops inside them. They have Heat bars as well, but they are independent. This means that completing a Money Laundering mission for one business will not affect the Heat bars for the others. This also means you will have to complete each of these business' respective legal missions to bring down their Heat bars.

Earnings from these businesses' GTA Online Money Fronts Money Laundering missions will be delivered at the Car Wash.

Ad

Also check: "Rockstar teasing the December update already": Data miner reacts to the new GTA Online leak

Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online: Time-limited bonuses

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the time of this writing (June 17, 2025), Rockstar Games has doubled the payout of the Hands On Car Wash's Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online through June 25, 2025.

GTA+ subscribers, on the other hand, can enjoy twice the regular cash and RP from all Money Laundering missions through July 16, 2025.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More