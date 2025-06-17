Rockstar finally releases GTA Online Money Fronts trailer, promises more content

Rockstar Games has finally released the trailer for GTA Online Money Fronts, the latest content update for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer. The DLC was announced officially on June 11, 2025, via a Newswire post, so naturally, fans were expecting a trailer, teasing the upcoming additions.
While Rockstar dropped nothing at all prior to Money Fronts' release, it has released a 30-second trailer on YouTube and its other social media handles now.
A bunch of fresh content has been added to GTA Online with Money Fronts, such as three new businesses, delivery missions, as well as a bunch of vehicles. Interestingly, the studio has promised the arrival of even more content "in the weeks and months ahead" in its related Newswire post.
GTA Online Money Fronts trailer shows off brand new additions, Rockstar says there is plenty more to come
The Hands On Car Wash, Smoke on the Water, and Higgins Helitours properties are now purchasable in GTA Online. The Money Fronts update has also added Quickiepharm delivery missions, which players can complete for quick and easy cash.
Furthermore, a plethora of vehicles, like the Overflod Suzume, Karin Everon RS, Karin Woodlander, Western Police Bike, and more have debuted today, June 17, 2025 with the said DLC. In short, players have a lot of things to keep themselves busy with for the near future.
That is not all, as Rockstar Games has confirmed that even more fresh additions will be made to the title in the weeks and months that will follow. Here's what was stated in the GTA Online Money Fronts Newswire:
"There’s plenty more coming to GTA Online in the weeks and months ahead, including six more vehicles arriving next week, a new gig as a transporter of high-value goods, and more."
They should arrive gradually as drip-feed content moving forward, which has been the trend with the past many DLCs for GTA 5's multiplayer.
Additionally, the said Newswire has teased few events, more "Drift-capable vehicles", two modes that will be set on the Cayo Perico island, a new community challenge themed around law enforcement, as well as Halloween celebrations for the future.
