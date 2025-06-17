How to complete ROI Mr. Faber Work in GTA Online Money Fronts update

ROI is one of the newest missions in the GTA Online Money Fronts update. It requires you to retrieve a stolen Grotti Turismo Omaggio from a thief and bring it back to Yusuf Amir’s Salvage Yard. You can play solo or hire up to three other players before starting the mission.

This article briefly explains how you can easily complete the ROI Mr. Faber Work in the GTA Online Money Fronts update.

Easy guide to complete the ROI Mr. Faber Work in the GTA Online Money Fronts update

Once you start the mission in the GTA Online Money Fronts update, the game will tell you to go to The Diamond Casino & Resort. However, you must enter the property through the back door. Once inside, you are advised to maintain stealth and not alert any security guards. Avoid getting caught on the CCTV cameras.

While you can eliminate the guards inside the Casino with any silenced weapon, you must not break more than two CCTV cameras.

Make your way safely past the cameras and guards and head toward the fifth floor. You can use the lift or the stairs marked on the minimap. Once there, navigate through the penthouse floor hallway and find the cleaning schedule. Do note that CCTV cameras and guards continue to appear there.

Find the cleaning schedule, click a photo, and send it to Raf. He will ask you to go to room 522 to find the car thief. You can also enter other rooms on the way and loot for extra bonus.

Eliminate the target inside room 522 and steal the car keys. Exit the room and head toward the Casino car parking while avoiding security. You can hide inside a laundry basket if necessary.

Take out all the guards in the parking space and drive out the marked Turismo Omaggio. Deliver it to the marked Salvage Yard to complete the mission in GTA Online.

