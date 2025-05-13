5 best weapons in GTA Online for solo players (May, 2025)

Playing GTA Online solo is currently the new meta, and Rockstar Games also caters to it. While private lobbies make you safe from griefers and other players, enemy NPCs are still regular amibots. Therefore, you must be equipped with the best weapons to tackle them easily. As of May 2025, Rockstar offers 105 weapons in the multiplayer game.

While you can acquire most of them, this article lists five of the best weapons solo players should use in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 suitable weapons for solo players in GTA Online in May 2025

1) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG should be in everyone’s inventory (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Tactical SMG is one of the best compact weapons in GTA Online for both on-foot and drive-by situations. You can consider it a new upgrade to the Micro SMG, previously popular among drive-by shooters. The Tactical SMG has a bigger clip size, higher damage rate, and faster firing rate than the Micro SMG.

Some important details of the Tactical SMG are as follows:

Damage: 21

Clip size: 33

Price: $325,000

Buying location: Gun Van

2) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer may look like a costly investment in GTA Online, but you will need it in various difficult situations. The ray gun fires a sonic wave that can move various objects. You can use that power to move vehicles that are stuck, topple the enemies, or troll them. You can also kill NPCs or destroy vehicles with multiple shots from the gun.

Some important details of the Up-n-Atomizer are as follows:

Damage: 80

Clip size: 10

Price: $399,000

Buying location: Gun Van and Agency Armory

3) Stone Hatchet

The Stone Hatchet is a free weapon in GTA Online that you can unlock by completing five Bounty Targets missions. While the multiplayer game does not have special abilities for the characters, the Stone Hatchet can provide you temporary rampage ability similar to Trevor.

It is an ancient weapon that Rockstar added to promote RDR 2. The rampage ability can be unlocked by killing an NPC or another player. You can stretch the ability’s duration by killing multiple targets.

4) Minigun

The Minigun is one of the most powerful guns in GTA Online that will greatly help in tight situations. It is a heavy weapon that you can use to annihilate a horde of enemies. The weapon can also destroy heavy and regular vehicles within seconds. However, the only catch is that you must be rank 120 and above to unlock the gun.

Some important details of the Minigun are as follows:

Damage: 30

Clip size: 90

Price: $47,000

Buying location: Ammu-Nation

5) Railgun

The Railgun can come in handy against geared-up enemies (Image via Rockstar Games)

If your enemy is all geared up, inside a defensive vehicle, or in a plane, you should bring out the Railgun to fight them. This heavy weapon has a high damage rate and can blow up most large vehicles in one shot.

Some important details of the Railgun are as follows:

Damage: 90

Clip size: 3315

Price: $730,000

Buying location: Gun Van

Keep in mind that Rockstar changed some stats in GTA Online compared to the GTA 5 version.

