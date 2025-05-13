"GTA 6 makes GTA 5 look like its San Andreas": Fans compare GTA 6 graphics with that of GTA 5's

Rockstar Games seems to have surprised gaming fans with GTA 6 graphics, and many are now comparing the upcoming title’s visuals with those of Grand Theft Auto 5. One such comparison image was posted by popular YouTuber MMI (X/@morsmutual_) depicting a GTA 5 NPC and Lucia’s pool shot. Sharing the image, popular X user kira (X/@kirawontmiss) commented:
“I’m in tears GTA 6 makes GTA 5 look like its San Andreas”
It is worth noting that Grand Theft Auto 5 will be 12 years old later this year, and GTA 6 graphics seemingly take a generational leap over it. Many other fans also agreed with the fact that the new visuals look surreal, especially after the GTA 6 trailer 2 release.
Also read: 7 hidden details about Vice City in GTA 6 that you probably missed
However, some people are doubtful regarding the GTA 6 graphics and stated that Rockstar Games used cinematic shots and other methods to create the currently shown visuals.
Readers should note that Rockstar Games is historically known for using real-time in-game images and videos for its promotional materials. While the studio edits some of the things in post-production, most of what we see are actual visuals from the game(s). Many Rockstar fans also stated this in the thread.
Even Rockstar Games had revealed that the GTA 6 trailer 2 was captured on the PS5.
Can you expect the GTA 6 graphics change after release?
Yes, you can expect the GTA 6 graphics to change after release, but in a good way. If you compare Red Dead Redemption 2’s trailers with the current state of the game, you will see that the latter looks superior to the pre-release state. The upcoming game is also anticipated to follow suit.
Moreover, the studio has already stated that the development of the upcoming game is far from over, and it is the main reason why the GTA 6 release date has been delayed to next year. If the visuals from an underdeveloped state look this good, we can surely expect improvement post-release.
