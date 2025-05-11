7 hidden details about Vice City in GTA 6 that you probably missed

Rockstar Games revealed various parts of GTA 6’s Vice City in the first and second trailers. From the looks of it, it might be the biggest city in the entire franchise. All the trailers and screenshots depict it as a highly detailed area. However, while the major elements of the city are easily noticeable, Vice City also has various hidden details.
This article lists seven hidden details in GTA 6’s Vice City that you probably missed.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
7 interesting hidden details in GTA 6’s Vice City that you should know
1) The Oceanic sedan in Ocean Drive
In the first trailer, you can see an Oceanic sedan parked in the Ocean Drive area. If you have played GTA Vice City, you may remember a yellow and white car always parked outside the Ocean View Hotel. The same car has returned to GTA 6, but this time it's parked outside the Boardwalk Hotel.
2) Return of the Ocean View Hotel
The Ocean View Hotel has also returned to the HD Universe’s Vice City. You can see it in the first trailer during the Ocean Drive scene. However, the hotel's name is not clearly visible, and it also appears in the background. You need to look for it specifically to spot it.
3) Business inspired by IShowSpeed
Some fans are speculating that ShowSpeed could be in GTA 6. In the second trailer, you can see a signboard named Watkins Auto Parts. This could be a reference to the steamer’s real name, Darren Jason Watkins Jr.
4) Lucia has to do community service
In one of the cinematic-looking shots in the GTA 6 trailer 2, Lucia can be seen picking up trash from the ground. If you don’t look attentively, you may misunderstand her for a random NPC. However, it is the protagonist performing her community service.
5) Michael’s boat is likely to be in Vice City
Rockstar may have put a clever Easter egg in the upcoming game, referring to Michael De Santa’s stolen boat from GTA 5. After getting stolen from Los Santos, the boat seems to have arrived in Vice City and is currently parked outside Jason Duval’s house. However, nothing can be said for sure until the GTA 6 release date.
6) Phil owns an Ammu-Nation store
While it is confirmed that a character named Phil owns an Ammu-Nation store in Vice City, many also believe it is Phil Cassidy in GTA 6. The character appears in a TV ad in the second trailer. However, his whereabouts are yet to be verified.
7) Vehicles from other states
The streets of HD Universe’s Vice City are filled with various vehicles. While the city is a part of the State of Leonida, you can also see vehicles registered in other states, such as Liberty City and Gloriana. This has led some fans to believe that we will get access to Grand Theft Auto 4’s Liberty City in GTA 6.
Also check out:
- Is Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 6?
- Will GTA 6 have a 3rd playable character?
- Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 hits major milestone with 475 million views in 24 hours
- Is Roger Craig Smith involved in Grand Theft Auto 6?
- Rockstar Games confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 includes gameplay too
- How much did it cost to make Grand Theft Auto 6?
- New Grand Theft Auto 6 mapping project update shows the possible map of Vice City and Leonida
- Will Grand Theft Auto 6 have Pride parades?