Why IShowSpeed could be in GTA 6

Popular streamer IShowSpeed is being rumored to be involved in GTA 6, and there is a chance that this may be true. However, there is a catch. Rockstar Games is known for including things inspired by various real-life people in its projects, and there may be some gameplay elements inspired by the streamer in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.
We can see one such element in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2, which indicates that something related to IShowSpeed could be in the game.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.
Rockstar Games showcased an IShowSpeed-related thing in the GTA 6 trailer 2
The GTA 6 trailer 2 was full of details, and in a particular scene at 2 minutes and 30 seconds, there is a signboard that reads Watkins Auto Parts (as shown in the image above). It is worth noting that IShowSpeed’s full name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., suggesting the auto shop’s name may have been inspired by him.
The popular streamer also reacted to it after the release of the trailer. While going through the scene, he paused it and said, "I'm in the game!"
Readers should note that IShowSpeed’s statement could just be his excitement after seeing his name in the highly anticipated game. However, considering the unpredictable nature of Rockstar Games, he (or an NPC based on him) could be in GTA 6.
IShowSpeed is one of the most popular internet personalities who recently completed a marathon run of Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2. It took him around 12 hours to complete, and the video has nearly five million views on YouTube.
One of the Easter eggs in GTA 5 Online (Scooter Brothers auto business) is inspired by a similar instance where a fan repeatedly shouted “Scooter Brothers” to an NPC in Grand Theft Auto 4. Therefore, Rockstar including a reference to IShowSpeed in GTA 6 is possible.
However, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt until the release of GTA 6.
