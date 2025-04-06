10 best GTA 5 Online Easter Eggs (2025)

The GTA 5 Online gameplay is chock full of Easter eggs, and it will take you a while to explore them all. Rockstar Games also adds new details with DLC updates now and then. While some Easter eggs are outright noticeable, the developers have hidden some of the other eggs in various locations. Locating these eggs is a great way to fritter away time in this popular title.

Ad

This article lists 10 of the best Easter eggs in GTA 5 Online in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's personal opinion.

10 best Easter eggs to look for in GTA 5 Online in 2025

1) Jewel Store Heist props

Ad

Trending

In the Garment Factory garage, there is a box where you can find guns, clothes, and masks used by the story mode characters in The Jewel Store Job. It is a new Easter egg that Rockstar secretly added in GTA 5 Online.

2) Barney the dinosaur

Ad

Outside of Rex's Diner in Blain County, you can see a purple dinosaur that resembles Barney from Barney & Friends. It is simply a giant statue that has no interactive features. However, some of the GTA 5 Online missions may spawn at this location from time to time.

3) Race and Chase tint for Auto Shop

Ad

Rockstar allows you to apply a tint named Race and Chase for the Auto Shop business in GTA 5 Online. It is a reference to the name Race'n'Chase, which was the first title suggested for the Grand Theft Auto series.

4) References to Niko Bellic

The Yellow Jack Inn is full of Niko Bellic references (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

Inside the Yellow Jack Inn, you can find a coat and a photograph that indirectly refers to Niko Bellic. The coat is very similar to the one the popular Grand Theft Auto character wore while arriving at Liberty City.

Ad

5) Giant snowman

GTA 5 Online has a secret snowman on the map (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

Inside the Fridgit warehouse in La Puerta, you will find a giant snowman statue locked inside a room. It is a very eerie Easter egg, as you can do nothing but observe the snowman through a small crack in the door.

Ad

6) Similar faces in the character creation menu

You can have various popular characters for parents (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar allows you to choose Claude, Niko, John Marston, and Misty as your parents in the Character Creator tool. However, these popular GTA and RDR characters never directly appear in GTA 5 Online.

Ad

7) The Vigilante car

You can roleplay as the Dark Knight in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Vigilante is a direct reference to the Batmobile from DC Comics. It is one of the most popular vehicles in the game that you can purchase and customize. It features a rocket booster, allowing you to fast-travel on the roads.

Ad

8) Grove Street

Grove Street returns to the HD Universe of the GTA series (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

Grove Street needs no introduction as it is one of the most popular areas in the GTA 5 Online map. It is a reference to CJ’s neighbourhood from San Andreas. Interestingly, Ryder’s voice actor also calls The Lab radio and addresses Grove Street.

Ad

9) Playboy Mansion

You can find various interesting things around the Playboy Mansion in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Richman Mansion is an indirect reference to the real-life Playboy Mansion. You can enter the property and spot various NPCs attending open parties. Sometimes, you can also spot X-rated things in the mansion.

Ad

10) Weapons from the RDR series

GTA 5 Online has two weapons from the RDR series (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Double-Action Revolver and the Stone Hatchet are two Easter eggs from the RDR series in GTA Online. You can unlock them by completing the Treasure Hunt and Bounty Target challenges. The Stone Hatchet also gives you special powers for a limited time.

Ad

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More