5 GTA Online things you need to stay away from

GTA Online has various features, some of which make it one of the best open-world multiplayer games. The title caters to both new and experienced players and allows everyone to embark on their own journeys. While you are free to explore, it is best to stay away from certain aspects of the game.

Ad

This article lists five things in GTA Online that you should maintain distance from.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things in GTA Online that you should stay away from

1) Griefers

Griefers in Grand Theft Auto Online can ruin your mood pretty quickly (Image via Rockstar Games)

While no one wants griefers in GTA Online, unfortunately, there are plenty. If you spot a griefer in your lobby, it is better to stay far away from them. Such players do not have any goals other than ruining others’ excperience.

Ad

Trending

Therefore, you should maintain a safe distance and avoid them the first few times (even if they attack you). If they become too bothersome, you can either retaliate or change lobbies. Wasting your time and energy on them is not worth it.

2) Shark Cards

Ad

Shark Cards are one of the biggest waste of real money, and if you are a regular buyer, then you should stop as soon as possible. These cash cards are expensive, not worth the value, and can drain you financially.

You can make more money by grinding the high-rewarding missions in the multiplayer game. Therefore, even if Rockstar Games promotes them frequently, you should quit using Shark Cards in GTA Online.

Ad

3) Useless business properties

Ad

While businesses can help you make millions in GTA Online, not every business is worth owning. There are certain businesses that make less money, and you will have to run it for long to recover the investment money itself. Some of them include:

Document Forgery Office

Weed Farm

Arena Workshop

These businesses are borderline useless and are not worth the time, effort, and money. While their setup costs are in the millions, their one-time profits are only a fraction of it. Hence, you should stay away from them.

Ad

4) Casino Penthouse

Ad

The casino penthouse is arguably one of the worst properties to buy in GTA Online. It is an expensive safehouse that has the following price tags:

Crash Pad - $1,500,000

Party Penthouse - $3,776,500

High Roller - $6,533,500

You can buy several other important things for the price of a single casino penthouse. While the property unlocks the Casino Story Missions, their payouts are very low, and you will have to grind them for months to recover the invested money.

Ad

5) Useless vehicles

Buying useless vehicles can make you go broke very quickly (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there are several value-for-money vehicles in GTA Online, it is also easy to fall for the useless ones. Rockstar Games does not allow you to test drive most vehicles before purchasing. However, you should stay away from the following ones at all costs:

Ad

Galaxy Super Yacht

Zirconium Journey II

Buckingham Weaponized Conada

RM-10 Bombushka

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

While these vehicles are widely known in the game, their practical usage is very low. Moreover, you cannot even drive the Galaxy Super Yacht like other boats.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback