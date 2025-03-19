5 ways to go from broke to $10 million in GTA Online

Getting rich in GTA Online can be challenging, considering most errands pay you little money. Moreover, the prices of in-game commodities are also high. Thus, it would make sense to try reaching the prominent figure of $10 million in the multiplayer game. However, note that no single job or mission can help you earn such a fortune easily.

This article lists five ways through which you can make $10 million in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 errands you should grind to make $10 million in GTA Online

1) Set up passive businesses

Passive businesses will keep your cash flow running (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games offers various types of businesses, your priority should be to set up passive income sources in GTA Online. Here are some of the best businesses for this purpose:

Acid Lab

Bunker

Nightclub

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Meth Lab

Cocaine Lab

These businesses continue to make profits in the background while you’re active in the game. Each type offers different amounts of reward money. You can earn between $300,000 and $1 million, depending on the product.

2) Do heists

Completing heists is one of the best ways to get rich quickly in GTA Online. There are eight in the game, all of which pay large sums of cash. Attempt the following heists regularly to become rich faster:

The Cayo Perico Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Doomsday Heist

Apartment Heists

All of these missions (except the Fleeca Bank Heist) are highly rewarding and pay you between $750,000 and $1.5 million. You can also opt for Elite Challenges to earn more money.

3) Grind the Dr. Dre VIP Contract

The Dr. Dre VIP Contract is a great way to make millions each time. It is not a heist and can be completed solo within 1.5 hours. You can also grind the mission to farm RP in GTA Online.

There are various setup and prep missions, followed by a finale. While the final mission pays you a solid $1 million, you can earn around $100,000 from the others.

4) Grind active businesses

Some active businesses in the game offer robbery missions that pay you around $250,000. You can grind them regularly to add more money to your account. The following are businesses that offer such missions:

Auto Shop

Bail Enforcement Office

Garment Factory

Salvage Yard

Each business offers multiple robbery missions that you can grind back and forth. Thus, Rockstar Games should consider adding more similar options in future GTA Online DLCs.

5) Play mini-heist missions

Mini-heists also contribute to strengthening your bank balance in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While regular heists are highly rewarding, mini heists also pay substantial amounts that will help you reach your $10 million goal. These are the two best mini-heists to grind in the game:

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid

Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions

Both missions pay you around $500,000 in GTA Online. While The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid can be started without any prerequisites, you will need the McKenzie Field Hangar to unlock the Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions.

