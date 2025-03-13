5 ideas for GTA Online DLCs in 2025 or beyond

The saga of Grand Theft Auto 5 is far from over, and Rockstar Games is expected to release more GTA Online DLCs in 2025 and beyond. The studio has released various exciting DLC updates to date, and many aspects of the game can still be utilized for future expansions.

This article lists five ideas that Rockstar Games should use for future GTA Online DLCs.

Note: The listing is not in any particular order.

5 GTA Online DLC ideas that Rockstar Games can use in 2025 or beyond

1) Return of Michael De Santa

Grand Theft Auto fans deserve to get an update about Michael De Santa (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto community has been asking for Michael De Santa’s return for ages, and Rockstar Games should strongly consider the idea for one of the future DLCs. It is quite shocking that the developer has yet to bring back the character, even though the other two protagonists are part of the multiplayer game.

Therefore, a GTA Online DLC featuring Michael with big missions is highly anticipated.

2) Maze Bank Heist

The Maze Bank Tower has been sitting idle on the map for ages, without being part of any major missions. It is also one of the richest banks in the game and also provides various property listings.

Hence, Maze Bank Heist should definitely be one of the new missions in GTA Online in the future.

3) Mount Chiliad Mystery

The Mount Chiliad has been a source of curiosity among Grand Theft Auto fans for ages. Despite it appearing in various missions in the multiplayer game, there are still many secrets to be unfolded. Therefore, Rockstar Games should add a dedicated GTA Online DLC featuring the mountain and its hidden mysteries.

The Chiliad mural inside the cable car station is one of the biggest mysteries in the game. The new gameplay should allow players to decode it and find what is buried under the depths of the mountain.

Also read: Value-for-money vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online

4) Zombie Apocalypse

A zombie outbreak could be one of the GTA Online DLCs in the future. Since the game has already seen a doomsday scenario, UFOs, Bigfoot, and other abnormal things, a zombie apocalypse would not be too out-of-the-box.

Various mods for GTA 5 do create a zombie apocalypse-like scenario in story mode. Which is why Rockstar Games should consider making it part of official gameplay and introduce a zombie apocalypse GTA Online DLC in the future.

5) Kortz Center Heist

The Kortz Center has much potential to be included in a Grand Theft Auto Online mission (image via Rockstar Games)

The Kortz Center museum is one of the best locations to introduce a heist in Grand Theft Auto Online. Since it houses various cultural foundations, research centers, and museums, we can expect the artifacts inside the property to be of high value. Rockstar Games should definitely introduce a new GTA Online DLC and allow players to loot the building.

The Kortz Center is big enough to host a major heist mission. It should also be a solo-friendly mission, similar to the Cayo Perico Heist gameplay.

