5 reasons why GTA Online Oscar Guzman update is not so fun

It’s been nearly a week since the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update was released, and many players have already gone through the new additions. While Rockstar Games added a handful of new things in the update, they are not enough to keep players entertained for long. The update was small, as it was a drip-feed continuation of the Agents of Sabotage DLC.

This article lists five reasons why the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update is not so fun.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons why the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update is considerably underwhelming

1) Low amount of new vehicles

The new update added only four new vehicles to the multiplayer game (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are only a few new vehicles in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update, mostly aircraft. Only the following were released on day one:

Western Company Duster 300-H

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule

Eberhard Titan 250 D

Invetero Coquette D5

The only mass-appealing vehicle here is the Invetero Coquette D5 sports car. The aircraft's usage is very low, especially if you play solo.

2) Increasing difficulty of setup missions

Even though Oscar Guzman Flies Again is not a heist, the setup missions in the new GTA Online update are relatively difficult. Some fans stated the missions are lengthy and tedious. The Setup: Intel is the most notorious one, requiring you to fly drones, fight enemies, and dive underwater to gather collectibles.

Playing these missions in hard mode is a different story in itself.

3) Players cannot access the new game version

Many players reported they couldn't access the multiplayer game because of issues with the new Enhanced version. As seen from the Steam reviews for GTA 5 Enhanced, Rockstar has falsely banned or not allowed some players to migrate to the new game version.

As a result, they are forced to play the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update in the old Legacy version. This certainly hinders the experience, as the new version has minor details that make the gameplay more fun.

4) Limited replayability

While the missions in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update are full of action and drama, they lack the replayability appeal, such as the Cayo Perico Heist, Dr. Dre VIP Contract, and a few other missions.

Moreover, the standard payout is only $500,000 if you do not opt for the hard mode or do optional tasks during the missions. We cannot consider it among the best ways to get rich quickly in GTA Online either. As a result, the missions may become unappealing after the initial phase of playing.

5) Not so friendly for new players

Beginners may find it difficult to play the Oscar Guzman update missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

While experienced gamers can comfortably play the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update, it may not be the same for the beginners. As mentioned above, the setup missions are difficult, and new players may not be able to fly drones, engage in dogfights, or fight with aimbot NPCs.

Therefore, new GTA Online players may find the missions extra difficult to complete without proper knowledge, experience, or other players’ help.

