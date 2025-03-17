Top 5 ways to farm RP in GTA Online (post-Agents of Sabotage DLC)

Reputation (popularly known as RP) is one of the most important things in GTA Online that helps you level up and unlock various gameplay elements. Rockstar Games offers a plethora of ways through which you can earn RP. However, most of the methods offer only low amounts. As a result, it becomes difficult to level up just by relying on them.

Therefore, this article lists the top five ways through which you can farm max RP in GTA Online after the Agents of Sabotage DLC.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Top 5 ways to earn RP after the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC

5) Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions

The Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions are currently offering high rewards in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions are the newest additions to the Agents of Sabotage DLC, and they are currently offering high rewards. Rockstar Games offers six missions that include one introductory mission, four setup missions, and a finale.

Each mission offers you cash and RP that depends on how long you play. You can earn between 1000 and 4000 RP based on the time you took to complete the objectives.

4) Find the collectibles

Rockstar Games offers two types of collectibles in GTA Online: One-Time Collections and Daily Collectibles. Both can be found in the open world and offer cash and RP rewards. Each type of collectible includes one or more items that you must find.

The game offers small amounts of RP for finding each prop. However, if you find all collectibles in a particular category, you will get additional rewards and RP. You can use the Benefactor Terrorbyte equipped with the Collectibles Scanner to make the process easy.

3) Double money and RP missions

Each week (Thursday), Rockstar Games increases the rewards of some missions to offer 2x money and 2x RP. If you come across any such missions in the game, you should start grinding them immediately.

They are one the best ways to make money fast and farm high RP. Therefore, every player (especially the low-level ones) should find and grind these missions. The Arms Trafficking Missions and Junk Energy Skydives are offering double rewards after the recent GTA Online weekly update.

2) Daily Challenges

Similar to the Daily Collectibles, there are also Daily Challenges that you can do to farm RP. Rockstar assigns you three random tasks that you must complete daily. The rewards are as follows:

Completing all three tasks of the day: 5000 RP and $30,000

Maintaining the streak for seven days: 20,000 RP and $150,000

Maintaining the streak for 28 days: 50,000 RP and $750,000

Completing Daily Challenges is one of the best things you can do in GTA Online to earn extra cash and level up efficiently.

1) Weekly Challenges

Weekly Challenges offer higher rewards in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games also includes Weekly Challenges that players can take up once per week, and they offer high rewards. The objectives change every week (Thursday), and you must complete them before the next cycle starts.

Completing a Weekly Challenge rewards you 10,000 RP and $100,000. Keep in mind that these challenges have bigger objectives than Daily Challenges. Nonetheless, Weekly Challenges are one of the best ways to get rich quickly in GTA Online, and also level up.

