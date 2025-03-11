All GTA 5 Online businesses for passive income, ranked

Rockstar Games offers over 20 businesses in GTA 5 Online, and most of them are active businesses that require your direct involvement to make profits. Seven of these businesses also have passive income sources that generate money while you’re active in the multiplayer game. However, the amount generated is different for all establishments.

This article ranks all businesses in GTA 5 Online that generate passive income.

Note: The ranking is based on the amount generated by the businesses.

Ranking all businesses that generate passive income in GTA 5 Online

7) Bail Enforcement Office

You can hire up to two Bail Enforcement agents in GTA 5 Online and assign them to find bounty targets on your behalf.

Each agent takes one in-game day to find a target, and they offer between $5000 and $10,000 as rewards. After that, you can assign them again.

6) Auto Shop

In GTA 5 Online, the Auto Shop Client Jobs allow you to customize NPC cars and deliver them to their doorstep. You can assign the staff members to deliver the vehicles.

The payout varies with the car. However, you can earn around $35,000 from each delivery.

5) MC Clubhouse

If you keep the MC Clubhouse bar filled with liquor supplies, it will generate passive income in GTA 5 Online.

You can earn up to $100,000 before the business stops generating more profits. Therefore, visit the property occasionally to check the income.

4) Garment Factory

The Garment Factory is a good source of passive income (Image via Rockstar Games)

The safe locker inside the Garment Factory randomly generates between $1500 and $2000 every in-game day.

GTA 5 Online players can store this money inside the locker and cash out before it crosses the upper limit ot $100,000.

3) Arcade

A well set up Arcade can make you good profits (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you buy enough game machines for the Arcade business in GTA 5 Online, the safe locker inside the office can generate up to $5000 every in-game day.

However, don’t forget to withdraw the cash before it reaches the limit of $100,000.

2) Celebrity Solutions Agency

The Agency is one of the best businesses in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The safe locker inside your Celebrity Solutions Agency office can generate and store up to $250,000. While the initial daily passive income is $100, you can increase the rate by grinding the Security Contracts.

For completing every five Security Contract missions, Rockstar Games increases the daily income by $100.

1) Nightclub

The Nightclub business can make you rich in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nightclub is one of the best businesses in the multiplayer game and also has the best passive income source.

If you keep your property popular among NPCs, the safe locker inside the office space will generate up to $50,000 every in-game day. This is one of the best ways to get rich quickly in GTA Online.

