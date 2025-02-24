3 best MC businesses in GTA Online in 2025

MC businesses are among the oldest businesses in GTA Online, released with the Bikers DLC update. Rockstar Games offers five business categories along with the MC Clubhouse. These passive businesses generate profits in the background, but you must take active participation in sourcing supplies and selling the produced goods. While you can own all five, all of them are not equally profitable.

This article lists three of the best MC businesses in GTA Online that everyone should own in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

3 best MC businesses to own in GTA Online in 2025

1) Cocaine Lockup

The Cocaine Lockup is the highest rewarding MC business in GTA Online, generating around $500,000 per batch. Rockstar Games offers four locations to set up the business, and you can choose any one of them. They are as follows:

Cocaine Lockup Alamo Sea - $975,000

Cocaine Lockup Morningwood - $1,852,500

Cocaine Lockup Elysian Island - $1,462,500

Cocaine Lockup Paleto Bay - $1,098,000

Each establishment offers the same facilities, except for the distance from certain locations. If you want suggestions, we advise you to get the Alamo Sea Cocaine Lockup as it is towards the center of the map.

Grinding the cocaine business properly will completely eliminate the need to use Shark Cards in GTA Online. However, you must acquire the following upgrades to unlock the full potential of the business:

Equipment upgrades: $935,000

Staff upgrades: $390,000

Security upgrades: $570,000

Once you acquire them, you can start buying cocaine supplies instead of manually stealing them.

2) Methamphetamine Lab

The Methamphetamine Lab is the second-most profitable MC business in GTA Online with a return rate of around $420,000 per batch. You can set up the business in any one of the following locations:

El Burro Heights Meth Lab - $1,729,000

Grand Senora Desert Meth Lab - $910,000

Paleto Bay Meth Lab - $1,024,800

Terminal Meth Lab - $1,365,000

The Grand Senora Desert Meth Lab is the best choice for you in this regard, as it is fairly close to the Alamo Sea Cocaine Lockup. The business takes around 2.5 hours to produce a full batch. However, you must get the following upgrades to make it fully functional:

Equipment upgrades: $1,100,000

Staff upgrades: $331,500

Security upgrades: $513,000

You should get the Meth Lab business as soon as possible as it will give you great profits in return. Players will be able to grind it after upgrading GTA Online on PC as well.

3) Counterfeit Cash Factory

The Counterfeit Cash Factory is the third-most profitable MC business in the multiplayer game that can generate around $350,000 per batch. There are four locations where you can set up the business. They are as follows:

Cypress Flats Cash Factory: $1,267,500

Grand Senora Desert Cash Factory: $845,000

Paleto Bay Cash Factory: $951,600

Vespucci Canals Cash Factory: $1,605,000

If you are a PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One player and have the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack, then you should get the Grand Senora Desert Cash Factory as it is available for free. Other players should also get the same location as the other locations that are unnecessarily expensive in GTA Online.

Regardless of whichever location you choose, it is very important to upgrade the Counterfeit Cash Factory to run it to its full potential. The upgrades and their prices are as follows:

Equipment upgrades: $800,000

Staff upgrades: $273,500

Security upgrades: $456,000

Once the Counterfeit Cash Factory is fully upgraded, you can directly buy supplies similar to the Cocaine Lockup.

Grand Theft Auto Online players should note that, unlike most other businesses, the MC businesses cannot be purchased directly. They must first acquire an MC Clubhouse to buy the MC businesses from The Open Road network.

