7 things GTA 5 Online shouldn't have

GTA 5 Online is over 11 years old, and there are various things that annoy or frustrate players. While Rockstar Games aims to provide the best possible experience with every feature, sometimes things don’t turn out as planned. Therefore, it is important to remove or change them from time to time.

This article lists seven things that GTA 5 Online gameplay should not have.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

7 things that should not be in the GTA 5 Online gameplay

1) Flying cars and bikes

While the GTA 5 Online gameplay should have aircraft, it does not require flying cars and bikes. Rockstar Games currently offers a handful of flying/gliding vehicles, and they are also equipped with powerful weapons. Some notable ones include the Oppressor Mk II, Imponte Deluxo, Decalsse Scramjet, etc.

2) Menacing NPC drivers

The NPC drivers in GTA 5 Online are a menace, as they deliberately crash into you at various moments. While logical accidents are understandable, the NPCs should not be programmed to go out of their bounds and target you without any reason.

3) Aimbot NPCs

The NPCs in GTA 5 Online are also aimbots that can kill you within seconds. While the police and military having such sharp shooting skills is considerable, regular NPCs and gang members should not be able to kill you from a distance like professional assassins.

4) Unnecessary cooldown periods

Rockstar should consider removing cooldown periods from small jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Various missions in GTA 5 Online nowadays have cooldown periods. This makes grinding somewhat difficult, forcing players to break their flow and find other jobs. Rockstar should remove cooldown periods from small jobs such as Payphone Hits, Dispatch Works, Security Contracts, etc.

5) Pay-to-win scenarios

Pay-to-win situations ruin the multiplayer gaming experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online is gradually becoming a pay-to-win game. Rockstar Games offers Shark Cards and the GTA Plus membership that provide exclusive benefits to those who pay. The introduction of the El Strickler rifle and The Vinewood Club garage are two examples where paid members got the upper hand over others.

6) Too many loading screens

Rockstar should reduce the frequency of loading screens (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Online gameplay is plagued with frequent loading screens. Whether you go in and out of a building, start a mission, or assign NPCs to tasks, you have to watch a small cutscene or loading screen every time. Rockstar should reduce this and make the gameplay experience uninterrupted.

7) Unbalanced commodity prices

Rockstar should consider balancing the economy in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The commodity prices in GTA Online are severely imbalanced. For example, the Tactical SMG ($325,000) costs more than the Pegassi Bati 801RR ($15,000), one of the fastest bikes in the game. The popular game should not have such an unpredictable economy, and Rockstar should fix it as soon as possible.

