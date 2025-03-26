5 most unused features in GTA Online that no one seems to remember

GTA Online has a plethora of gameplay features, making it one of the most detailed video games. While most of these are frequently used by the player base, many have forgotten a handful of others with time. However, knowing and using them will improve your in-game quality of life. Here are five of the most unused but important features in GTA Online every player should try.

Ad

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 most underrated features in GTA Online that you should try

1) Use throwables while aiming

Kill your enemies with a hidden surprise from your sleeves (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games lets you use throwable items as secondary weapons during gunfights. While you can always open the weapon wheel and use throwables, there is also a hidden trick for it.

Ad

Trending

While aiming a gun, press the right button on the D-pad or the G button on the keyboard to use a throwable weapon. Remember that it will throw the last selected weapon in the said category. Therefore, if you are going to use it frequently, set your throwable preference beforehand.

Also read: 7 things GTA 5 Online shouldn't have

2) Increase throwable weapons’ capacity

Ad

While we’re at the throwable weapons topic, know that you can increase the holding capacity by five units. To do so, take part in the Bunker Shooting Range Challenge. When you complete Tier 2 of the challenge, you will be able to carry more grenades, sticky bombs, and other throwables.

The Shooting Range is one of the best Bunker missions in GTA Online, as it also improves your targeting ability and reflexes.

Ad

3) Riding Formation

Ad

The Riding Formation feature helps MC Club members travel efficiently and gives them the following hidden perks:

Health regeneration.

Armor regeneration.

Slipstream speed boost.

Stay within the marked area that appears on the road. Riding in a formation helps all members travel at a common speed (as fast as the leader), which also increases the speed of slow two-wheelers.

Also read: 5 ideas for GTA Online DLCs in 2025 or beyond

4) Use tunnels to get rid of cops

Ad

Ad

While there are many ways to get rid of the cops in GTA Online, you should frequently use the underground tunnels. Most players nowadays use the CEO bribe feature or call Lester Crest, as they instantly remove wanted levels.

However, if you want to save money, hide in the tunnels. The two most popular spots include the Los Santos River tunnel near the Casino and the rail tunnel near Paleto Forest. You can also use the abandoned Mine, which is one of the secret areas in the GTA 5 map. However, the cops mustn't see you going into these hiding spots.

Ad

5) Fast forward through the contact list

Jump between contacts to make your search faster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The default layout of the phone contact list in GTA Online can be very long, with all player and NPC numbers. While you can navigate serially by pressing the up-down arrows, pressing the left or right arrow on the D-pad will skip five contacts every time.

Ad

This will make your search faster, and you will be able to call your important contact faster.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback