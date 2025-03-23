5 secret areas in GTA 5 that most players might not know about

There is no doubt that GTA 5 features a massive open world with different types of locations. While Rockstar Games takes you through most areas when playing the story or performing side quests, there are some areas that you must discover on your own. These areas are hidden in plain sight but are sometimes difficult to spot.

This article lists five interesting secret areas in GTA 5 that you may not have known about.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 secret areas in GTA 5 that you should explore in 2025

1) LS Customs office

You can enter the mechanic’s office in Blaine County (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

While there are four LS Customs garages in the State of San Andreas, you can enter the mechanic’s office in the one located on Route 68, Blaine County. Simply exit your vehicle and walk up to the small door left of the garage entrance.

You can enter the garage through the mechanic’s office and explore the interiors on foot without bringing in the vehicle.

2) Abandoned Mine

The Abandoned Mine in GTA 5 is perhaps the creepiest location on the entire map. It is situated in Great Chaparral in the hilly areas. There is only one entry and exit point to the entire mine shaft. Once you find it, blow up the wooden door with any explosive weapon.

While there are no secrets or jumpscares inside, the entire cave is dark and you can hear creepy noises. We recommend carrying guns in GTA 5 equipped with a flashlight to help you find your way around the mine.

3) Richman Mansion

This mansion is located in the Richman neighborhood of Los Santos. While the area looks beautiful from the outside, Rockstar has added some naughty secrets. The building is known to host large parties where many NPCs gather.

You can visit the party as an outsider. While everything remains normal most of the time, you can occasionally spot exotic women NPCs. It is worth noting that the Richman Mansion is a reference to the real-life Playboy Mansion.

4) The Ghost of Mount Gordo

Mount Gordo is home to various bizarre things, one of which is the Ghost of Mount Gordo. You can spot a ghostly female figure floating on a cliff every night between 23:00 and 00:00 hours.

However, if you try to approach the ghost’s spawn location, it will disappear. This phenomenon can also be found while playing GTA 5 Enhanced on the Steam Deck.

5) Mariana Trench

Mariana Trench should only be visited in a submarine (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 has included a deep area under the ocean that closely resembles the real-life Mariana Trench. If you plan to visit this area, you must first acquire a submarine. As you descend, the game warns you about the growing water pressure.

Upon reaching the depth, there is a high probability your submarine will implode. Thus, try using some of the stronger subs available in GTA Online.

