5 best Assassin's Creed mods for GTA 5 in 2025

Assassin's Creed is one of the most popular open-world video game series out there, similar to GTA 5. Ubisoft recently released Assassin's Creed Shadows, while Grand Theft Auto fans are still waiting for GTA 6. However, you can spend this waiting period trying various Assassin's Creed mods in the Grand Theft Auto 5 PC version.

Ad

While GTA 5's modding community has developed several offerings based on Assassin's Creed games, this article lists five of the best ones that you should try in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

5 best Assassin's Creed mods to try in GTA 5 in 2025

1) Assassin's Creed Sword

Ad

Trending

This mod adds a new weapon in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA5-Mods/Rockstar Games)

While the sword has been a part of many Grand Theft Auto titles in the past, Rockstar Games did not add it to GTA 5. However, with this mod, you can bring the sword from Assassin’s Creed Unity to the PC version of the 2013 Rockstar title.

Ad

You can use the sword to melee fight with various enemies in the game. It also has animations for blood splatters.

Download link

2) Connor Kenway Assassin's Creed 3

Ad

If you've ever wanted to roam the GTA 5 map as Connor Kenway, this is the best mod for you. It features a skin that completely transforms the game's protagonist(s) to resemble that of Assassin's Creed 3. The developer seemingly put a heavy emphasis on design, as the character looks highly detailed.

You can use all the features the vanilla GTA game has to offer. Most importantly, you can jump from buildings and land with parachutes.

Ad

Download link

Also read: 5 small details in GTA Vice City you may not have noticed

3) Assassin's Creed Apprentice Assassin

Ad

One of the hidden features of GTA San Andreas was that you can hire gang members. While Rockstar Games did not include it in GTA 5, you can use the Assassin's Creed Apprentice Assassin mod for a similar experience.

The mod spawns an NPC that fights with enemies on your behalf. You can use this feature while fighting with gang members or the cops in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Download link

Also read: Script Hook V dev reportedly confirms mod support for GTA 5 Enhanced in the works

Ad

4) Assassin's Creed Blimp

Redesign the blimp with this mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA5-Mods/Rockstar Games)

While the blimp is one of the most iconic things in Los Santos’ sky, you can replace it with an Assassin's Creed-themed model with this mod for GTA 5. The best part is that the developer also allows you to fly it and explore the entire open world.

Ad

You can also try the famous blimp strategy in Grand Theft Auto 5 with the Assassin's Creed Blimp mod.

Download link

5) Assassin's Creed Tomahawk

Ad

While Rockstar Games already offers a hatchet in Grand Theft Auto 5, you can replace it with the Tomahawk axe from the Assassin's Creed series. It is a very detailed weapon that you can use for melee fighting.

You can go on a killing spree in GTA 5 with the Tomahawk. However, keep in mind that it does not have special abilities like the Stone Hatchet from GTA Online.

Download link

You can also check out these other articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback