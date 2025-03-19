5 small details in GTA Vice City you may not have noticed

Despite being over 20 years old, GTA Vice City continues to amaze players with its gameplay and hidden details. While veterans may already know many of them, new players often overlook these details due to a lack of knowledge. Most of these details are small and show Rockstar Games’ dedication to details.

This article lists five small details in GTA Vice City that you may have not noticed.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

5 interesting small details to find out in GTA Vice City

1) It has a rich cast

Vice City has some of the most popular actors behind the scenes (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the characters in Vice City are some of the most popular ones in the series, many often fail to recognize the artists behind them. Most players recognize the works of Ray Liotta (Thomas “Tommy” Vercetti) and Tom Siezmore (Sonny Forelli). However, the following are some other artists that also were a part of the game:

Danny Trejo as Umberto Robina

William Fichtner as Ken Rosenberg

Luis Guzmán as Ricardo Diaz

This cast and characters are among the things that make GTA Vice City iconic.

2) Sharks are there in the game

While it is a well-known fact that Tommy Vercetti cannot swim in the game, most players may not know the primary reason behind this. According to the game, there are plenty of sharks around the waterbodies of Vice City, and citizens are advised to stay out of the water.

You can sometimes spot sharks swimming near the coastline. Keep in mind that they are just props and you cannot harm them. Tommy will drown within seconds if he tries to fight sharks in the water.

3) The game has pictures of real-life politicians

It is one of the smallest details in the game and can be easily missed by anyone. You can find a weird picture of Ronald Reagan pointing a gun at an image of Mikhail Gorbachev. Hidden details like this made GTA Vice City more popular than Grand Theft Auto 3.

It is worth noting that Ronald Reagan was not only the President of real-life USA but also in the 3D Grand Theft Auto Universe. However, the hidden detail was removed in Vice City Definitive Edition.

4) Tommy can become immune to fire

Tommy Vercetti can become completely immune to fire and take no damage whatsoever. This is a hidden feature that you will have to unlock by playing the Firefighter side mission in Vice City.

There are 12 levels in the mission and if you complete them all in a row (without failing or quitting), Tommy will get fire immunity as a reward. After that, you can directly stand on fire without worrying about losing health points.

5) You can increase Tommy’s sprinting ability

Max sprinting ability will allow you to roam the Vice City map faster on foot (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are various moments in GTA Vice City where you must run. By default, Tommy gets tired after sprinting for a few seconds. However, if you complete all 12 levels of Paramedic side missions, Tommy will be able to sprint indefinitely.

Keep in mind that similar to the Firefighter side mission, you must complete all Paramedic missions in one go.

