5 small details in GTA Vice City you may not have noticed

Despite being over 20 years old, GTA Vice City continues to amaze players with its gameplay and hidden details. While veterans may already know many of them, new players often overlook these details due to a lack of knowledge. Most of these details are small and show Rockstar Games’ dedication to details.
This article lists five small details in GTA Vice City that you may have not noticed.
Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.
5 interesting small details to find out in GTA Vice City
1) It has a rich cast
While the characters in Vice City are some of the most popular ones in the series, many often fail to recognize the artists behind them. Most players recognize the works of Ray Liotta (Thomas “Tommy” Vercetti) and Tom Siezmore (Sonny Forelli). However, the following are some other artists that also were a part of the game:
- Danny Trejo as Umberto Robina
- William Fichtner as Ken Rosenberg
- Luis Guzmán as Ricardo Diaz
This cast and characters are among the things that make GTA Vice City iconic.
2) Sharks are there in the game
While it is a well-known fact that Tommy Vercetti cannot swim in the game, most players may not know the primary reason behind this. According to the game, there are plenty of sharks around the waterbodies of Vice City, and citizens are advised to stay out of the water.
You can sometimes spot sharks swimming near the coastline. Keep in mind that they are just props and you cannot harm them. Tommy will drown within seconds if he tries to fight sharks in the water.
Also read: 5 reasons why GTA Vice City is overrated
3) The game has pictures of real-life politicians
It is one of the smallest details in the game and can be easily missed by anyone. You can find a weird picture of Ronald Reagan pointing a gun at an image of Mikhail Gorbachev. Hidden details like this made GTA Vice City more popular than Grand Theft Auto 3.
It is worth noting that Ronald Reagan was not only the President of real-life USA but also in the 3D Grand Theft Auto Universe. However, the hidden detail was removed in Vice City Definitive Edition.
4) Tommy can become immune to fire
Tommy Vercetti can become completely immune to fire and take no damage whatsoever. This is a hidden feature that you will have to unlock by playing the Firefighter side mission in Vice City.
There are 12 levels in the mission and if you complete them all in a row (without failing or quitting), Tommy will get fire immunity as a reward. After that, you can directly stand on fire without worrying about losing health points.
Also read: 7 rare cars in GTA Vice City that you may not know about
5) You can increase Tommy’s sprinting ability
There are various moments in GTA Vice City where you must run. By default, Tommy gets tired after sprinting for a few seconds. However, if you complete all 12 levels of Paramedic side missions, Tommy will be able to sprint indefinitely.
Keep in mind that similar to the Firefighter side mission, you must complete all Paramedic missions in one go.
Also, check out these other GTA articles:
- 5 GTA Online missions that have replay value in 2025
- What is Hao's Special Works (HSW) in PC
- 5 weaponized aircraft to buy in GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman update
- 5 things you may not know you can do in GTA 5 Online
- Is GTA 5 Enhanced crossplay?
- 5 forgettable GTA characters Rockstar Games ever made
- 5 reasons why GTA 4 is overrated
- 5 reasons not to play GTA 5 Enhanced