5 reasons why GTA 4 is overrated

GTA 4's gameplay experience is one of the most celebrated in the Grand Theft Auto series. However, it is not devoid of drawbacks. The title was Rockstar Games' first project in the HD GTA Universe. While the developer perfectly nailed many elements, the game still has some flaws that cannot be overlooked. The PC version is particularly problematic as it still suffers from optimization issues.

This article lists and discusses five things that make GTA 4's gameplay overrated.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The entries have not been arranged in any particular order.

5 factors that make GTA 4 gameplay overrated

1) Complex driving mechanism

Grand Theft Auto 4’s driving mechanism has a big learning curve (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto community is strongly polarized regarding the driving mechanism in the 2008 title. While using the Euphoria Physics Engine made the gameplay of GTA 4 ahead of its time, it also impacted the title's driving mechanics.

Driving in the game is difficult and typically takes a long time to master. The vehicles feel heavy and can go out of control if you try to handle them casually. Riding a two-wheeler is particularly difficult in the game due to the implementation of realistic physics.

2) Friends can be annoying at times

Rockstar Games allows you to hang out with various NPC friends in Grand Theft Auto 4. While the feature looks intriguing on paper, it can be really annoying in practice. Each NPC has an affection meter that you need to maintain by hanging out with them.

If you stop doing so, they will frequently call to remind you. If the affection meter goes below a certain point, the NPCs will stop offering you their services and decline your proposals. It is hard to maintain good relationships with everyone in GTA 4.

3) Lackluster customization

Rockstar Games significantly reduced the amount of customizations in Grand Theft Auto 4. The only notable things you can tailor to your liking are Niko Bellic’s clothes and phone settings. It is quite surprising that the game does not even allow you to modify cars, which was possible in GTA San Andreas, an earlier title.

In comparison, you can only paint the car in the 2008 game. This is one of the main reasons why GTA 4 is not as popular as San Andreas.

4) Has a gloomy vibe

Grand Theft Auto 4 has a gloomy vibe that you will notice during various moments. For the majority of the time, Liberty City remains cloudy and borderline depressing. The open world even turns grey at times by fading most other colors.

Playing the game in a monochrome tone is really upsetting. Even intense fights look dull in such bland colors.

5) Limited side activities

There’s nothing much to do in Liberty City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games also reduced the number of side activities in Grand Theft Auto 4. You can only find 13 extra missions in the game. It is worth noting that both San Andreas and GTA 5 have more side activities than the 2008 title.

The only elaborate side activity in GTA 4 is the "girlfriends" feature, which you can access from the in-game internet. The others are short missions that you can complete within minutes.

