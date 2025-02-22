5 reasons why Niko from GTA 4 might never return in the series

GTA 4 protagonist, Niko Bellic, is perhaps the best-written character in the Grand Theft Auto series. He has a lot of depth, is complex, and is considered a fan favorite. In fact, many hope to see him again someday in another Rockstar Games classic, which would be very interesting given the character's circumstances. However, there are no indications of that happening so far.

Ad

So, let's take a look at five reasons why GTA 4's Niko Bellic might never return.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 possible reasons why GTA 4's Niko Bellic might never return to the series

1) Reported complications between voice actor and Rockstar Games

Ad

Trending

Michael Hollick, Niko Bellic's voice actor in Grand Theft Auto 4, was reportedly dissatisfied with the amount he was paid for his role considering how much the title made, and could not negotiate for residuals either.

It should be noted that Hollick said he doesn't blame Rockstar, but his union instead. As per a report by The New York Times, the two parties haven't worked together since then. Due to these reported complications, it looks unlikely for the character to return to the series at the moment.

Ad

2) Major protagonists rarely return in other games

Official artwork of Grand Theft Auto Vice City protagonist Tommy Vercetti (Image via Rockstar Games)

There have been some GTA protagonists that returned in other games, such as Grand Theft Auto 3's Claude in San Andreas, and Lost and Damned's Johnny Klebitz in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, popular protagonists like Tommy Vercetti and Carl "CJ" Johnson, have not.

Ad

As mentioned, Niko is a fan-favorite and a major character in the series. But given the trend, the chances of him returning do not look so good. This is also why many fans feel it is unlikely for any of Grand Theft Auto 5's three lead characters to return in GTA 6.

3) Lester seemingly hinted at him stepping down

Ad

During a Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode cutscene, supporting character Lester Crest apparently hinted at Niko Bellic stepping down as a criminal. While discussing possible associates for a heist with Michael, Lester says that while there was an "Eastern European guy making moves in Liberty City", he "went quiet".

This seems to suggest that Niko has left the world of crime, which wouldn't be surprising taking GTA 4's ending(s) into account. If this is the case, the character really might never return to the series.

Ad

4) Would be too old for future games

Ad

GTA 4 was set in the year it was released, that is 2008. This was the case with Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013) as well. So, the trend might continue for Grand Theft Auto 6 (currently scheduled for a Fall 2025 launch).

According to GTA 4's LCPD Database website, Niko Bellic was 30 years old during the events of the game that revolved around him. He would be 47 by the time the series' next entry comes out, whose protagonist has already been revealed. For any potential entries beyond Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 4's protagonist would be too old.

Ad

Some may argue that Rockstar could have him return as a mentor for new leads, but such a role does not really fit Niko's character. Additionally, keeping the previous points in mind, cameos don't seem too likely either.

5) His story has been told

Niko Bellic in an official Grand Theft Auto 4 screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

As interesting (and beloved) as Niko Bellic is, his story has wrapped up quite well with Grand Theft Auto 4. Although there was no happy ending, it fits the gritty nature and theme of that game.

Ad

It goes without saying that it would be great to see Niko in action once again. However, unless done the right, it runs the risk of messing up established character arcs.

Also check: 5 reasons to play GTA 4 in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback