5 best morally gray GTA protagonists, ranked

GTA protagonists often perform morally questionable actions throughout the course of their storylines. However, this doesn't mean that they're relentless psychopaths. While it's true that they kill people and engage in all sorts of criminal acts, they're also shown to have some humanity in them. Some protagonists convey this humanity much more than others.

They react to the actions they have taken and are concerned about the consequences. They may even help out others without having any ulterior motives. With that in mind, here's a list of complex GTA protagonists who can be called morally gray.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 GTA protagonists who are morally gray

5) Michael De Santa

Michael is one of three playable GTA protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 5. He's a career criminal who made a questionable deal with the Federal Investigation Bureau (FIB) to retire and spend time with his family. Ironically, this doesn't really go well, and Michael ends up being a miserable family man. His kids hate him, and his wife has affairs with other men.

He doesn't enjoy killing or engaging in criminal activities, but he does so simply to survive or, in the case of the plot, escape a bad situation. This is also why he agrees to get rid of Trevor, who he always felt was a loose cannon. However, he still shows guilt over having betrayed Trevor. Some fans believe Michael should have received a GTA 5 story DLC that could flesh out his character a bit more.

4) Johnny Klebitz

Johnny is the Vice President of The Lost MC, who had to look after the club after the President, Billy, was arrested. He is shown to have led a peaceful tenure, even managing to broker a truce with their sworn enemies, the Angels of Death. Despite being a member of an outlaw motorcycle club, Johnny is shown to be quite restrained and sensible, and he serves as a foil to Billy.

He's extremely loyal to The Lost MC, and he eventually gets into a conflict with Billy due to the latter's chaotic ways. Surprisingly, Rockstar Games seems to have retconned his entire persona in Grand Theft Auto 5, where it's revealed that he's become an addict before being killed off by Trevor.

3) Luis Lopez

Luis Fernando Lopez is probably one of the sanest GTA protagonists in the franchise. He's shown to be an ex-convict who was imprisoned for selling drugs, but after his release, he ended up working a legitimate job as Tony Prince's bodyguard and associate.

Luis often hesitates to get back to doing criminal activities. He keeps asking his drug-dealing friends Armando and Henrique to go clean, although he still helps them out of loyalty.

2) Niko Bellic

Niko is often regarded as one of the most complex GTA protagonists that Rockstar has ever produced, and this is because of his moral conflicts. Niko is a troubled man who is haunted by his past, both as a soldier in the Balkan wars and as a human trafficker in Europe. A major aspect of the plot is that his past keeps catching up with him, which is made especially clear during the ending.

Niko often makes comments about commercialism and the vanity associated with it, as well as the horrors of war. He is extremely loyal to his friends and family and is even quite helpful to strangers, as seen when meeting the random characters in GTA 4.

1) Victor Vance

Victor Vance is a tragic hero often considered the most noble among the GTA protagonists. His descent into crime wasn't of his own choosing but because of his sense of responsibility towards his family. Victor had a rough childhood as he didn't have a father, and his mother was a drug addict who didn't look after her kids.

The sole reason why he joined the army was to pay for his youngest brother's treatment. Throughout the story, Victor's only motivation is his friends and family. He has to make enough money for Pete, his youngest brother, while also looking out for Lance, his other brother, who is sociopathic. He also tries to help Louise Cassidy-Williams, who was stuck in an abusive marriage.

