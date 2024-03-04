GTA 6 trailer 2 release date seemingly decoded by fans

After getting a sneak peek at GTA 6 via its debut trailer, fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of GTA 6 trailer 2. While Rockstar Games haven't announced when it will arrive, X user @NikTekOfficial believes the studio might have hinted at it in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid's trailer. Interestingly, the user has proposed a possible release window as well.

With GTA 6's release set for next year, Rockstar dropping another trailer in 2024 seems likely, especially with the reports of them heading into the title's final stretch of development. Nevertheless, readers are still advised to take such fan theories and speculations with a grain of salt.

Fan presents GTA 6 trailer 2 theory after seemingly decoding a possible tease in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer

One of the shots from GTA Online's Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update trailer features Vincent Effenburger sitting inside a police car. Some digits can also be seen on the car's hood, which X user @NikTekOfficial has added in a particular sequence to arrive at a possible release window for GTA 6 trailer 2.

Based on this fan theory, Rockstar Games could release their next title's second trailer in October 2024. However, the comments don't seem to agree with the proposed release window and believe it could arrive much earlier instead.

Notably, X user @UsurpRambo has developed a separate theory, suggesting that GTA 6 trailer 2 might be released much later on December 21, 2024.

While such fan theories are intriguing, and Rockstar does tend to make reveals usually in the latter half of a year, there is no way to tell if these seemingly decoded GTA 6 trailer 2 release windows are accurate in any way. In fact, there is no way to confirm if the digits on Vincent's car are a tease for the same either.

Hence, readers should approach such fan theories skeptically and wait for Rockstar Games or their parent company, Take-Two Interactive, to officially announce more information about GTA 6.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update will be released on March 7, 2024, introducing fresh content in GTA Online in the form of a new quest, reportedly featuring six or seven missions, as well as new cars like the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor.

This should keep one entertained while they wait for GTA 6 trailer 2 and other news related to the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel.

