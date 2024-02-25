5 things Rockstar should include in GTA 6 trailer 2

While the GTA 6 trailer 2's release date has not been confirmed yet, fans have several requests regarding what they'd like to see in the video. The first video was incredibly detailed despite being only 1:30 minutes long. It introduced the protagonists and showed a glimpse of what the game has in store for everybody. Fans want to see something similar in the second trailer as well.

Now, it's possible that Rockstar Games might once again keep the video short (under two minutes). However, there are some crucial details that everyone wants to see in the trailer. This article will dive into this topic and list five things that should be a part of the upcoming trailer video.

There are certain things that should be a part of GTA 6 trailer 2

1) Details about the male protagonist

Fans can't wait for the second video to drop soon, and there are already rumors about the GTA 6 trailer 2 coming out in May. The first trailer introduced the community to Lucia, the upcoming title's female protagonist. The video showed that she is a part of the criminal world and has a partner in crime. Fans hope the second trailer will tell us more about the male protagonist.

Certain leaks suggested that the male protagonist's name is Jason and that he might be a part of some criminal organization in Leonida. The next trailer should focus on him and tell his story, hinting at what players could expect from him. This includes showing him in gunfights or a raid. This would establish him as a tough character even before the game rolls out.

2) More information about the map

Although the game's first trailer was quite detailed, it did not reveal much information about the map. All fans learned was that Vice City would return as part of a much larger state called Leonida. So, the second trailer is the perfect opportunity for the studio to reveal more information regarding the map.

Players would like to know if there will be multiple cities in the upcoming title or if Vice City will be the only one. On top of that, the first video also showed swamps and other terrains, so it'd be amazing to see more details and various animals that one might encounter in these situations.

Since there are also rumors that GTA 6 might run at 40 FPS on PS5 Pro, fans would like to see what type of content the game has that demands so much resources from the console.

3) New vehicles

There is already a list of several vehicles confirmed to be in GTA 6, but it would be amazing if Rockstar Games could reveal some new cars and motorcycles that players can drive around in the upcoming title. The first trailer offered this information in a really good and very subtle manner.

Fans would like to know more about the various car categories that will be present in Grand Theft Auto 6 and if the protagonists will drive some specific cars. It would also be great if the next trailer featured some unique or weird vehicles that might appear in the upcoming title. It will be interesting to see if Anita Ward, a famous singer, is connected to the game since her Spotify banner recently changed.

4) Weather system

There are rumors that GTA 6 will have a dynamic weather and season system where players can experience various atmospheric changes throughout their gameplay. Red Dead Redemption2 had a similar feature, but players want Rockstar Games to improve it further.

So, it would be great if the GTA 6 trailer 2 showed the protagonist duo encountering different weather conditions. This would confirm that the developers are working on this feature for GTA 6. Changing weather or seasons will not only make the game realistic but also increase the immersion.

5) Some older character cameos

Rockstar Games almost always brings back some fan-favorite GTA characters to their new games. Ever since Anita Ward changed her Spotify banner to the GTA 6 logo, there have been rumors that the studio might bring back some old characters for the upcoming game.

The second trailer could either showcase the characters themselves or simply hint that they will show up in GTA 6 at some point. There are several potential candidates for this, including Niko Bellic and Tommy Vercetti. So, it would be interesting to see how Rockstar Games handles it this time.

