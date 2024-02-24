American Singer Anita Ward makes GTA 6 logo her Spotify Banner, fans go crazy

As GTA 6 fans keep hogging Rockstar for a second trailer, popular singer Anita Ward seems to have updated her Spotify banner to feature the Grand Theft Auto VI logo. The change was noticed by several Rockstar Games fans on X, prompting some to believe that one of her songs might be used as a backdrop for the upcoming trailer.

The above X post by Rockstar YouTuber @TheNathanNS shows a screenshot from Spotify depicting the change. Rockstar has not yet revealed anything about the second Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, so it's unclear as to who made this change and why. However, it should be noted that a cover version of Anita Ward's Ring My Bell was featured in a previous Grand Theft Auto title.

Anita Ward's Spotify banner changed to GTA 6 logo

As noted by Redditor 'AlilBitTall' on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, popular American R&B and disco singer Anita Ward's Spotify banner has been replaced with the official GTA 6 logo. Previously, it was a picture of the artist from her Songs of Love (1979) album cover. Initial reports claimed that it was the banner for her most famous song, Ring My Bell (1979), that was replaced.

For those who aren't aware, this specific song was featured previously in GTA San Andreas. But the version that Rockstar used was a cover by a band called Blood Sisters, which can be heard on the reggae-themed radio station, K-JAH West. Interestingly, there are almost no records of the band on the internet other than their appearance in San Andreas.

The first GTA 6 trailer used a song by Tom Petty called Love Is A Long Road, from his debut solo album Full Moon Fever (1989). The late singer became a viral hit on the internet soon after the video was released, and this particular song became his most popular one after all Grand Theft Auto fans started playing it. It should be noted that Tom Petty was also featured in San Andreas.

Runnin' Down a Dream, taken from the same album, can be heard on K-DST, the radio station dedicated to rock music. The store being robbed in the trailer also had a poster with the words "Petty Forever" written on it.

