GTA 6 trailer 2 rumored to release in May 2024

The first GTA 6 trailer has been out for around two months, and the community can't wait for Rockstar Games to roll out the second one. Tons of rumors and speculation have emerged regarding this topic, albeit most are baseless and lack proof. However, a reputed Grand Theft Auto fan account on X, @GTAVI_Countdown, has come up with a new release window.

According to the account, Rockstar Games might release the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in May 2024. He posits that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, will make their final quarter earnings call during said month. So, they might also release a new video before the upcoming proceedings.

This article will dive deeper into this topic and explore this rumor alongside some others that might turn out to be true.

Note: The article is speculative in nature and is based on the writer's and the community's opinions. Readers are advised to take any information with a grain of salt.

Rumor about GTA 6 trailer 2 dropping in May 2024 has the community excited

As mentioned, @GTAVI_Countdown has speculated that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 might roll out in May 2024. This could be true as Take-Two Interactive will share the full report of their FY24 earnings and expected revenue and plans for FY25 during the upcoming final quarter earnings call.

Given the rumors that both Take-Two and Rockstar Games plan to roll out the upcoming title before April 2025, it won't be too surprising if they release the second trailer a bit earlier than expected.

Numerous users have shared their reactions to this rumor. Here are some of the replies:

The success of the first trailer is another reason why the community expects Rockstar Games to reveal the next one earlier. They usually take a lot of time before rolling out the second game trailer. However, releasing it with or near their final quarter earnings call could facilitate their plans for GTA 6 and its release.

Fans have also bombarded Rockstar Games' recent tweet about their latest GTA Online weekly update with demands for Grand Theft Auto 6. The studio has gone silent after releasing the first official trailer of the upcoming title and has not shared any new information with the community.

Coming back to the rumors, some fans are also speculating that the second trailer might drop in March or April. However, they failed to identify any solid reasons why Take-Two or Rockstar Games might do so. In the end, one can only hope that the studio will share more information soon.

