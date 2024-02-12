Bold GTA 6 release prediction of fiscal 2026: Everything you need to know

While Rockstar Games has set GTA 6's release date to 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, they have yet to confirm a specific date for the same. Among the several predictions regarding this topic, a new claim by the analysts at Wedbush Securities has rattled the fans. While most players were expecting the upcoming title to roll out in early 2025, the new insight points towards something else.

According to a report by pushsquare.com, the analysts have claimed that GTA 6 might possibly be released in the Fiscal year 2026 that starts after March 31, 2025. The earlier predictions revolved around Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar Games' parent company) earning call that claimed that the company is aiming to make $8 billion in Fiscal 2025.

However, the revised data shows a reduction of around $1 billion in the expected earnings. This article will shed more light on this topic and check if these claims hold any legitimacy.

Analysts claim GTA 6 might roll out in Fiscal 2026

While everyone was expecting Rockstar Games to release the upcoming title in early 2025 mainly because of Take-Two Interactive's financial earning calls, their recent meeting seems to have changed the data slightly. Now, the analysts at Wedbush Securities claim that GTA 6 might not be released before April 1, 2025.

While the recent financial earning call of Take-Two Interactive mentioned a lot of information about the Grand Theft Auto series making historical sales and GTA 5 breaking all sales records, they did not mention anything particular about the upcoming title except that the first official trailer broke many YouTube records.

However, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, mentioned in the Q3 2024 report that the company does not plan to release Grand Theft Auto 6 until it's ready and polished. He also said that the studio is aiming for perfection and that the game will not roll out until "the standard is met".

The analysts claim that the reduction of $1 billion is a clear sign that Rockstar Games will not release the highly-anticipated title in the current Financial Year 2025. However, this new GTA 6 release date prediction does not mean the game will be delayed too much. This is mainly because Take-Two Interactive has listed Grand Theft Auto 6 in Calendar 2025.

So, while it is quite possible that the game might not roll out around February 2025, most of the fans were already ready for a delay. Rockstar Games has typically chosen to release their games during the middle or later part of the year, so it would be a surprise if they did the same for their upcoming title.

However, fans expect to see the RDR 2 level of gore in GTA 6 if the studio is taking so much to develop the game. This is a reasonable expectation because both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have claimed that the next installment in the series will set new standards for the industry.

In other news, there has been a potential leak that shows the PS5 controller mapping for GTA 6. It could turn out to be one of the available layout options for the console.

