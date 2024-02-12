GTA 6 leaks give PS5 controller layout hint: Report

While Rockstar Games is reportedly optimizing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, a controller layout for PS5 has recently been leaked and shared extensively on the internet. According to an X profile named @GTAVInewz, the surfaced controller layout is based on the game footage leaks. However, the gaming studio has yet to confirm the leaks, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.
GTA 6 PS5 controller mappings leaked before official release
On February 12, 2024, the X user shared the above image depicting a Sony DualSense controller and markings for various buttons. According to the image, Rockstar Games will use these controls when the Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists are on foot.
The following are the mappings as shown in the leaked image:
- L2: Aim
- L1: Weapon Wheel
- Down Arrow Key: Switch Character
- Left Stick: Move Around
- L3 Button: Press to Crouch/Hole to Prone
- R2: Shoot
- Triangle: Pick Up Item
- Circle: Punch/Reload
- Cross: Tap/Hold to Sprint
- Right Stick: Look Around
- R3: Switch Weapon Hand
Most of the controls remain the same as the current Rockstar Games titles. However, we can expect to see some changes in the character switching procedure as the upcoming game’s story mode is expected to have only two playable characters.
In September 2023, various clips of the GTA 6 character switch process appeared on X that wowed the player base. However, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, quickly took them down from the website as they were reportedly from the notorious September 2022 leaks.
Similarly, the weapon wheel is also expected to be redesigned, as the September 2022 leaks showed an inventory system inside the typical weapon wheel layout. Moreover, Lucia and Jason (yet to be officially confirmed) were seen carrying duffle bags and extra weapons on their shoulders. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the weapon wheel in Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely be more detailed and feature-rich compared to Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant.
